The total revenue for the Jamestown Golf Course for October was $117,028 and operating expenditures were $154,092. This indicates a net operating loss of $37,064 for the month. There was also an operating loss in October 2020 of $31,606.
The difference is due to an increase in number of employees, as well as more inventory purchases of golf merchandise and food and higher prices, especially for fuel.
On the other hand, there were more rounds played in October this year compared to the same month in 2020, 3,117 rounds played to 3,046 rounds. Year-to-date, rounds are down 1,000 rounds.
The grill had a net loss of $2,373 for October 2021 compared to $2,911 last year. Year-to-date, however, the grill has a net profit of $2,598 compared to a net loss of $1,518 in 2020 year-to-date. Last year’s figures reflect time the course was closed during Covid-19.
Greens fees revenue this year were up 9.25 percent in October and 17.11 percent for the fiscal year.
Golf shop inventory sales were up 63.18 percent in October and 1.27 percent for the fiscal year.
Overall, total golf course revenue was up 4.53 percent for the fiscal year. Total expenditures were up 15.3 percent.
October food and beverage sales were up $2,400 compared to the previous year. October 2021 profits were $9,859 and 2020 profits were $7,471.
