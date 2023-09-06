Teachers shop for their classrooms
There was a lot of excitement at the Palladium Office Depot Aug. 25 for a special set of customers and the employees who waited on them. Several teachers from Jamestown Elementary School participated in a Start Proud event, a shopping spree sponsored by Office Depot for Title I schools. Before starting to shop, teachers were treated to coffee and doughnuts.
For the past three months, customers at the store on Brian Jordan Place in High Point were given the opportunity to round up their order and the money collected was donated to Jamestown Elementary for teachers to use for school supplies.
“We collected over $1,300 for that school,” said Carl Schell, manager of the Office Depot. “It was up to the school to decide who got to shop.”
At a staff meeting before school started for the students, those who had a blue dot at their seats were awarded an Office Depot gift card. Items purchased during the shopping spree included everything from decorations for classrooms to printer inks, keyboards and more.
“It was a blessing for me and the other employees to see the smiles on the teachers’ faces,” Schell said. “It was very rewarding.”
A similar shopping event will be held each quarter during the school year.
Although donations for Start Proud were collected from the community, the Office Depot corporate office is sponsoring a similar but separate program called Give Back to the School. Shoppers may say they represent Jamestown Elementary School and at the end of the quarter,
5 percent of sales will be given to the school in the form of a merchandise card.
“By the end of the school year we are going to become good friends with Jamestown Elementary,” Schell said.
Each Office Deport is sponsoring a different local school.
Haynes-Inman staff receive treat bags
Encouragement comes in many forms and for the staff at Haynes-Inman Education Center it was by brightly colored gift bags filled with treats. In addition to a variety of sweets, the bags held tissues, toothbrushes and a Chick-fil-A gift card. The Circle of Hope at Jamestown United Methodist Church, led by Kay Underhill and Katie Dale, provided the special Back-to-School bags to welcome the staff as they started a new year.
“It was the first year our circle has done this type of project,” said former H-I music teacher Catherine Pressley.
Pressley taught at H-I from its start in 2010 until she retired in 2015.
“Haynes-Inman was my happy place,” she said. “It was a wonderful place to end my music career. I have stayed connected with the school.
“When my husband retired, we moved to Jamestown and joined Jamestown United Methodist Church. I joined Circle of Hope in 2022.”
Joanna Sherron, the school counselor at H-I, mentioned to Pressley that she would love to have the church know more about the school. Sherron had the opportunity to speak to the circle and several members later toured the facility.
“My vision was to support the staff as well as the students,” Pressley said. “A lot of the circle members are retired teachers and can see the challenges.”
In addition to the treat bags for staff, circle members collected wipes for the students. Medicaid does not provide these items.
“We plan to do more projects in the future,” Pressley said. “I hope it brings a lot of cheer and encouragement throughout the year. It makes my heart happy that people in my church are learning what a fabulous place Haynes-Inman is.”
Superintendent visits local schools
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley spent the first day of school on Aug. 28 visiting schools throughout the county.
“It is a great start to the school year,” Oakley said while visiting Haynes-Inman Education Center in Jamestown. “I can feel the excitement of the teachers and students.”
“We appreciate the interest the superintendent showed in our school by coming here,” said Joanna Sherron, H-I school counselor.
Oakley went to schools representing all levels of education. In addition to Haynes-Inman, other local schools included Millis Road Elementary and Jamestown Middle. One of her goals is to make sure parents and students feel supported. She wants parents to be partners in their children’s education.
Oakley is beginning her second year as GCS superintendent.
