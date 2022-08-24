If you ever thought you did not have what it takes to be a hero, think again. The establishment of the Heart Heroes Law (HB126) in October 2019 makes it easier than ever to become a hero to someone desperately needing an organ or tissue transplant.
The law was an amendment to the existing Heart Prevails Law that only covered organ and eye donations. North Carolina residents can agree to become donors by registering online or at the DMV. A small red heart is placed on their driving license or state-issued ID card to indicate their intentions. N.C. was one of the last states in the nation to include tissue for transplantation in the first-person authorization at the DMV. The Heart Heroes legislation streamlined the donation process.
Most people are aware of how organ transplants can save lives but donated tissue is also important. One person can save the lives of up to eight people with organ donations and 75 with tissue donations. Tissue helps patients with severe burns, defective heart valves, bone cancer, breast reconstruction and torn ligaments or tendons. It is used in many daily surgical applications to restore mobility, strength and hope.
HonorBridge, formerly known as Carolina Donor Services, coordinates all donations in the Guilford County area. The federally designated non-profit organ procurement organization serves 7.5 million people in 77 counties in North Carolina and Pittsylvania County in Virginia. LifeShare of the Carolinas, a similar organization, serves the other 23 North Carolina counties.
HonorBridge is on track to have a record-breaking year of organ and tissue donations. At mid-year, the group has overseen more donations than ever.
Through June 30, HonorBridge had 161 deceased organ donors resulting in 432 organ transplants. This is up 8 percent from 149 donors during the same period in 2021. In comparison to 2020, HonorBridge’s previous best year, the number of donors has increased by almost 11 percent.
This year, the organization also has coordinated a record 1,458 tissue donations, exceeding the 1,355 tissues recovered during the same period last year, and a 4.2 percent increase in comparison to 2020.
Each transplant marks a life saved thanks to the decisions of heroic donors and their families.
Designated donors must be 18 or older for the heart insignia on their licenses or IDs to be considered a legal binding document. Sixteen year olds can indicate their desire to donate, but to be legal their next of kin would have to make the final decision.
“When people register to become an organ and tissue donor they are showing a willingness to help any way they can, allowing the use of whatever can be used in a transplant,” said Beth Hinesley, HonorBridge Community Relations Coordinator. “You don’t have to worry about surgeries or procedures you have had. Just register. Doctors will look at the organs and tissue to see if they can be used.
“If a family says no to an organ or tissue donation, they are really saying no to the death of their loved one, not to any decision the deceased had made.”
Hinesley noted that it is extremely important that people wishing to be an organ/tissue donor share that decision with their family. But if anyone is not registered to be a donor, families can make that determination.
HonorBridge serves as the connection between the donor, the donor’s family and the recipient. The organization cares about all involved and strives to build the links that save and heal lives.
In addition to the four transplant hospitals in the state, a new facility that can make recoveries was begun in Chapel Hill in August 2021. The building is expected to be completed by January 2023.
“We thought getting the new building was a good time to create a name that better designates what we do,” Hinesley said. “Many organizations have the name Carolina in them. We honor donors and bridge the gap between them and those waiting for a transplant, and now our name shows that.”
In North Carolina, nearly 3,000 people are currently waiting for organ transplants, and nationally approximately 115,000 people are on the organ waiting list. The rate of North Carolinians who have registered as donors, however, is 52.5 percent, below the national average of nearly 60 percent.
“More registered donors means more hope, less time waiting, and more lives saved,” Hinesley said.
HonorBridge is dedicated to helping reach the national goal of 50,000 annual organ transplants in 2026. Becoming a hero is as simple as signing up at RegisterMe.org/NC or saying “yes” to being a donor at the DMV.
Every state has it own laws about organ and tissue donations. If a donor moves to a different state it is best to see what that state requires and register there.
“Unfortunately the waiting list for transplants is still growing,” Hinesley said. “Our hope is that more people will think about it, talk about it and register.”
For more information, visit HonorBridge.org or call 1-800-200-2672.
