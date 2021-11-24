Adams Farm Parkway was blocked by police for several hours Nov. 17 as Greensboro Police officers responded to a report of an “unknown material” outside an apartment unit.
A resident of the Advenir at Adams Farm, a gated community, contacted the department earlier in the day. Police arrived around 8:45 a.m. and the road was shut down between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive around 2:30 p.m. The resident also reported strange odors coming from one apartment, resulting in the arrival of a Hazmat team.
Police discovered what they termed “a clandestine laboratory” to make drugs.
Greensboro Police did not release the name of the suspect but an incident report on p2c.greensboro-nc.gov, the police website, indicated the person was Swaid Ahmed Spall, a 30-year-old male. Spall was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances, manufacturing control substances, and maintaining a dwelling and vehicle for controlled substances. All of the charges are felonies.
Residents of building 1302 were evacuated during the police investigation and allowed back in their homes later in the day.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip or go to P3tips.com to submit a tip online. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
