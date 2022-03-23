The drawers of life are often filled with negativity — fear, doubt, depression, hunger, feelings of unworthiness, etc. But when the drawers are open, hope can creep in and take over. That is how Sarah Graham sees her non-profit and why she named it Drawers of HOPE. Her goal is to change negatives into positives and help give children a new outlook for the future.
“Our goal is to target young people, to help them overcome everyday challenges,” Graham, founder and CEO of the organization, said.
Drawers of HOPE Resource Center was established on Sept. 11, 2020. “Sept. 11, 2001, made a big (negative) impact on our world,” Graham said. “We want to be a positive impact.”
Currently located at 1213 Greensboro Road in High Point, it offers free afterschool programs including tutoring and enrichment activities such as a library, small computer lab, art center and access to video games. It also has a food pantry to help families in need and serves as a resource to other community programs. There are activities for families such as movie or game nights and pizza parties.
“This is a safe haven, particularly for ages 9-11,” Graham said. “There are not a lot of programs for children that age, but we are not limited to only them. We want to serve as a bridge to success, to give children the tools they need to be successful.”
Drawers of HOPE is open seven days a week — from 3:30-8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on the weekend. On days that Graham is not at the center, members of the organization’s board and volunteers take turns coming in to oversee activities.
This year, Drawers of HOPE will host a summer camp filled with fun and games, as well as a curriculum to insure learning does not stop.
Graham received a BS degree in human relations from High Point University and is currently working toward a master’s degree in education. But she understands at-risk children in a way some may not. Graham grew up in a single parent home, lived in public housing and had the experience of going to an alternative school to learn to manage her anger in a positive way.
In September 2021, Graham received the Pillar of Fame award from the Housing Authority of the City of High Point. It honors those who have been successful in spite of adversity.
“I want to show children that they, too, can make it — that where you come from does not define who you are,” she said.
Graham noted she has always had a desire to help people. One reason for establishing Drawers of HOPE was to keep children off the streets and out of gangs.
“I kept seeing death rates from gang-related activities and knew I had to do something,” she said. “Children need a safe place to go. I thank God that He has given me the gift to help.”
The programs at Drawers of HOPE are offered to any child. They are free and funded by donations. As a 501(c)(3), donations to the organization are tax deductible. Because it is a 100 percent volunteer-based organization, all donations go directly to meet the needs of the community.
Graham would like to find a larger facility in the same area so she can help more children. She also is looking for a grant writer who can help find funding for the programs. Most of all, the organization needs children and parents/guardians to be aware of what is available to them. All that is required is a simple application to attend.
To learn more about
Drawers of HOPE see www.DrawersofHopeRC.org or call 336-875-4348.
