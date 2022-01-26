Jamestown officials are in possession of a draft Development Agreement between the Town and D.R. Horton, Inc. for future development of the property along Guilford College and Mackay roads formerly known as the Johnson farm. Tom Terrell, the Town’s land use attorney, assisted in the preparation of the 14-page document.
At the November 2021 Planning Board meeting, the company requested an agreement for them to follow before any work began, including annexation. (See Jamestown News, Nov. 17, 2021, “Board approves rezoning to PUD”.)
A development agreement gives rights to develop a specific project for an extended period of time, subject to terms and conditions specified in the agreement for the mutual benefit of the landowner and public.
A request for annexation of the property was to be heard by the Town Council in November 2021 but continued until the December meeting, then January when the Planning Department was expected to ask for another month’s continuance as the development agreement is completed.
Matthew Johnson, assistant town manager/planning director, said crafting a development agreement is a tremendous amount of work, involving not only the Town of Jamestown staff, but also D.R. Horton representatives, Terrell, Town Attorney Beth Koonce and others. It could take several months.
“We will work together to make sure Jamestown gets the best we can,” Johnson said.
Interim Town Manager Dave Treme told the Planning Board, “We tell the developer what we want.”
There was no development agreement between the Town and the previous developer, Diamondback Investment Group. This led to ill feelings about the development and ultimate denial of a rezoning request by the Planning Board in November 2020 and by the Town Council in February 2021.
The Town Council agenda indicates a public hearing for Jan. 25 for consideration of the development agreement. However, the agenda also notes this item will probably be continued until the Feb. 15 Town Council meeting. This is due to the fact the agreement has not been finalized. This agreement must be in place before the Council can decide if the approximately 467-acre property can be rezoned from agricultural (AG) to planned use development (PUD). The Planning Board approved the rezoning in November 2021.
The agreement begins by restating that it is “a working and uncompleted document that has not been reviewed by D.R. Horton or Town staff. It is both an expression of potential categories for regulation as well as an early statement by the Town of matters that the Town will require.”
It states D.R. Horton plans to develop “a multi-phased and multi-use residential subdivision with limited commercial uses in a PUD zoning district.
“The Town Council also has determined that this Agreement and the principles and conditions incorporated into the PUD zoning district will better secure quality planning and growth, strengthen the tax base, coordinate the delivery of public services and construction of infrastructure, and be in general conformity with the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.
“Accordingly, DRH and the Town desire to enter into this Agreement (a) to clarify the roles and duties of each party in the provision of public services; (b) to ensure coordination of communications between the Parties; (c) to create clear understandings of the quality and principles of design that regulate development of the Project; and (d) to provide assurances to DRH that it may proceed to develop the project under the approvals of this Agreement without encountering future changes in ordinances, regulations, or policies that would affect DRH’s ability to develop the Project under the terms of this Agreement.”
The agreement looks at the availability for the development to be adequately serviced by water and sewer by the Town. Additionally, the Town hired Hazen and Sawyer, an engineering consultant company, to study the Town’s capacity of the Wastewater Treatment Plant. That study showed both the current water and sewer lines to be compatible with the planned development with a few improvements.
Other aspects of the draft agreement indicate the Town will provide solid waste and recycling to the new development. D.R. Horton has requested the Town switch from bag to containers for pickup. If the Town agrees to this, D.R. Horton will pay for upgrades to the three existing trucks to add automated lifts for the containers.
Several sections of the agreement have yet to be completed. One section of the agreement concerns architecture and design and will be completed after consultation with Seth Harry, the Town’s consultant on community and architectural design. Harry conducted a series of property visioning workshops in September of last year for community input. Representatives from D.R. Horton attended.
A draft of the full development agreement is available as part of the Town Council agenda packet for Jan. 25. Items are open to addition or subtraction as the process proceeds.
