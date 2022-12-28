Christmas Eve was not so cheery for two residents of Jamestown.
Guilford County Sheriff deputies responded to a house in the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive at 7:55 p.m. Dec. 24. There they found two victims, Dianna Marshall Stevens and Jacob Werner Derue.
A suspect, James Michael Stevens, was taken into custody. He has been charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.
Stevens is being held in the Guilford County Detention Center under no bond for Dianna Stevens and a $500,000 secured bond for Jacob Derue.
It is not known at this time if there was a connection between Dianna Stevens and James Stevens.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or Detective J. Allen at 336-641-2799.
