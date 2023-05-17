Motorists should be cautious when planning their travels in coming weeks. The Norfolk Southern Railroad will be working on the railroad crossing at Dillon Road and that road will be closed for certain periods. The work was scheduled to begin May 9.
From the intersection of Dillon Road with Main Street and Ragsdale Road, the detour runs west on West Main Street, south on Scientific Street, east on Jamestown Parkway, then north on Dillon Road.
According to Norfolk Southern, the company “works closely with local and state officials to coordinate track maintenance projects that require the temporary closure of highway-rail grade crossings. This process includes identifying detour routes to the closest open crossings for motorists.
“A grade crossing can be closed for several days during railroad maintenance projects that involve replacing rail, installing crossties, surfacing the track with rock ballast, and repaving the crossing approach. For example, after surfacing a track, the rock ballast can settle as much as an inch as trains operate over the track. Before paving the crossing and reopening it, the railroad typically waits a day or two to allow the ballast to settle. Otherwise, the pavement will break down, creating a rough ride for motorists and soon resulting in another closure to repair and repave the crossing.”
Norfolk Southern invests close to $1 billion each year to maintain and improve tracks, enhancing the safety of rail operations and on-time delivery of service to customers, who get a smoother ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.