As Jamestown’s Land Use Attorney Tom Terrell spoke about the status of the development agreement between D.R. Horton and the Town concerning the property along Guilford College and Mackay roads, a perhaps little-known piece of information came out.
“Diamondback was (and still is) a preferred developer for D.R. Horton,” Terrell said. “This was a D.R. Horton project even when Diamondback was involved.”
Diamondback sold the property to D.R. Horton on July 30, 2021, making a $3.5 million profit over its purchase from the previous owners, the Johnson family.
At least two points should have tipped off interested parties: both companies have been represented by Isaacson Sheridan law firm and both Diamondback and D.R. Horton petitioned the Guilford County delegation to the General Assembly to have the property changed from Jamestown’s jurisdiction to that of Greensboro. Both petitions were denied.
In an email, Terrell outlined how the companies work together.
“There are developers and there are builders and occasionally there are builder/developers,” Terrell said. “D.R. Horton is typically a builder that works through selected developers to find sites, entitle them, put in the roads and utilities, and then [the developers] sell the lots to D.R. Horton at a contracted price. In this instance, D.R. Horton is acting as its own developer.”
Part of the holdup with all parties agreeing to the development agreement is the high standard Jamestown is placing on the quality of construction. The Town wants a variety of designs and no “cookie-cutter” development.
“Keeping costs low and sales rapid is key to their business model,” Terrell added. “Part of keeping costs low is using the same design house to house to house. In any given model, a company like D.R. Horton knows pre-construction exactly the number of nails it needs, exactly the amount of linear feet of wiring, exactly the board feet of 2 x 4s, and so forth. Changes to its design change the cost calculations and create chaos in local management and design that is irritating to them.”
Whether the development gets off the ground is still a question, but Terrell admitted with all the problems associated with the development agreement, “D.R. Horton is not a bad company.”
