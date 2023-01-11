There have been several misconceptions among the public and on social media regarding the development agreement process. The Jamestown News asked the Town’s land use attorney Tom Terrell and Town Manager Matthew Johnson to clarify some of these inaccuracies.
JN: What decisions are before the town at this time?
Terrell: D.R. Horton has asked for this 467-acre tract, once owned by the Johnson family, to be annexed into the town, and for the town to approve new zoning, a development agreement, and an amendment to the zoning ordinance itself. The zoning district they seek is “planned unit development,” or PUD zoning.
JN: What is PUD zoning?
Terrell: Under a classic PUD structure, a developer is given broad flexibility to develop its own lot sizes and setbacks and other standards unencumbered by cookie-cutter standards in the zoning ordinance. In exchange for this freedom, the local government expects demonstrably higher development standards. PUD zoning allows a developer to offer more open space and to have flexibility to place density where it makes sense and to work with, not against, existing topography, and even to offer additional environmental protections.
JN: Why is the proposed density so high?
Terrell: Total number and density are different calculations. While the potential unit count is high for a town this size, this is actually a low-density project at 3.2 units per acre. The generally-accepted industry standard among planners is that low density is anything below 5 units per acre. In an urbanized area with public water and sewer, density should at least be at the proposed level.
JN: Does density include stream buffers in the calculation?
Terrell: Yes. Density is based on gross acreage, not the net developable acreage. In this case, there are many streams and stream buffers that cannot be developed, plus stormwater detention ponds, parks, dedicated buffers, and other uses where there will be no development.
JN: I’ve heard you say you cannot judge a project’s quality by its density. Can you explain that?
Terrell: It’s unfortunate that we’ve trained ourselves to confuse density with quality. Some of the highest quality developments I’ve seen in terms of design, functionality, useable open space, access, and mixture of residential with civic and commercial are places of great density. Some of those are cities I’ve visited throughout Europe whose quality has survived the centuries. Somewhere in those assumptions about quality and density you’ll often hear judgments expressed against the people who can only afford smaller homes on smaller lots, but a government can’t properly use its fiduciary powers to segregate its citizens by their wealth. Nor will I advise a town on how to do that.
JN: Can you be more specific about how you would measure a project’s quality?
Terrell: Maybe if I had all day. Some of the markers of quality are how a development enables and encourages its habitants to interface with the created community through sidewalks, open spaces that encourage communal functions and street connectivity rather than reliance on cul-de-sacs. Other examples include a preservation of nature for its own sake and architectural design that creates a unique sense of place. All of these can be achieved and often are achieved in much higher density developments.
JN: Did the visioning workshop with Seth Harry improve the D.R. Horton project?
Terrell: Yes, without a doubt. Hiring Seth Harry came at a cost, but it was a brilliant idea that worked and I wish I could claim it was my own. I’ve handled land use matters in four states and in practically every corner of North Carolina, yet I’ve never known a town to do this. It’s an example to be followed. Most of the citizens who participated in this weeklong series of meetings will see their thumbprints on the outcome, and many of these key ideas have been baked into the development agreement, including homes with garages in the rear, a large, tree-lined park, connectivity created by removal of cul-de-sacs, and great suggestions on architecture, lighting and other things.
JN: You have referenced a pre-purchase agreement between the town and D.R. Horton. Would you elaborate on that?
Terrell: Everything we have done over the last 18 months was born in that so-called agreement. It was not a contract per se. Perhaps it is better described as a handshake commemorated in a letter to D.R. Horton. We told them the staff would support its proposed density of 1,500 homes if D.R. Horton was willing to make substantial commitments to quality that went above what a typical D.R. Horton development might include. They used that letter to persuade their home office that this tract was a risk worth taking and they then bought the land. The town staff has continued to live up to its word and I think the final version of the development agreement will show that D.R. Horton did as well.
JN: What is a development agreement?
Terrell: Development agreements were sanctioned by our legislature in 2005 as vehicles for negotiating extremely complicated, large-scale projects being built in phases or over many years. Before 2005, the alternative was often a massive project that would have tremendous impacts on municipal infrastructure and road systems, but the rules gave each side 15 minutes to argue pro or con before the Town Council and then a vote was taken. That’s not just stupidity, it’s insanity.
JN: Why has it taken so long to negotiate this agreement?
Terrell: Many reasons, actually. A primary reason is that D.R. Horton had to conduct more studies and do more due diligence to know what it could commit to. But another reason is that each side started at very different places and it has taken, collectively, several hundreds of hours at the table of discussion to bridge the gaps. From the Town’s perspective, this is a project that will affect the Town’s function and character for generations and it was imperative to take it slowly and deliberately. Part of that character is based on a history dating back to the mid-1700s that the Council has been careful to protect. Towards the end of this process, D.R. Horton did a line-by-line fly-specking of the zoning ordinance and found several requirements that interfered with what the agreement tried to do in terms of imposing higher standards, so we have had to consider amendments to the ordinance as well. I assure you this was not a slow walk to stop the project but a pace designed to make sure it was done right.
JN: Would you describe D.R. Horton as having been cooperative?
Terrell: In the beginning, no. A town hiring a nationally-known urban consultant and requiring negotiation of a detailed development agreement was new territory for this company. The team we negotiated with had pressures from its corporate office not to make concessions that raised costs. But there came a magic point where the tone of meetings changed. It was approximately when they agreed not to have vinyl-sided walls. That was huge. By then we each had made several commitments to the other, and from that point each side has spent more time clarifying points to make this a well-written, thoughtful agreement. While we haven’t agreed on everything, we have worked well with D.R. Horton the last few months.
JN: Can you describe some of the concessions D.R. Horton has made?
Terrell: At a high level, they agreed to Hardie board siding instead of vinyl, build 5-foot sidewalks on both sides of streets and along about two miles of Guilford College and Mackay Roads, reduced cul-de-sacs to about five or six, agreed to change the presentation of end units, added more open space, increased the berms and landscaping requirements along Mackay and Guilford College, agreed to greater street light standards, agreed to landscaping that is far above what is typical for their subdivisions, adding fencing along Guilford College Road that ties it in with other prominent entrance road fences, and several other smaller concessions.
JN: Has the town made concessions?
Terrell: Of course. We started out requesting many things, such as, for example, canopy trees on all streets. But then we determined that proximity to sidewalks and homes would only support what are called understory trees. Another example, of many, is that we previously requested that they have shutters on the back of homes seen from Guilford College and Mackay but backed off when they agreed to build berms and plant trees at a higher than normal rate that should shield the view of homes in most circumstances. We recently noticed that the ordinance required a tree survey that would cost D.R. Horton hundreds of thousands in consultant fees and several weeks of delay, even for the trees that already were marked to be saved. The text amendment will relieve them of having to engage in a pointless but very costly exercise. (Editor’s note: Phase one of the development will be along Mackay Road.)
JN: Do you think it will be a successful project?
Terrell: I certainly hope so for everybody’s sake, and that even includes D.R. Horton. The land will be developed by somebody and this agreement, if approved, will mitigate traffic, show respect to the area’s history, and include numerous elements that ensure it will be sustainable project for decades. It’s important for people to realize that local governments have a dual purpose. On the one hand it’s to protect the community they were elected to serve, and the town is doing that. On the other hand, it is the staff’s job to help a developer prepare something that is consistent with the town’s land use plan and that can be approved. In my experience, the town and its staff have walked this line admirably.
JN: Is the D.R. Horton project the reason the town is moving to solid waste toters and cutting back on pickup?
Johnson: Absolutely not. Town staff has discussed this move for nearly a dozen years. Staff is responsible for bringing issues like these to the attention of elected officials and to make recommendations that would best position the Town for the future to provide the highest levels of service to our citizens for the most economical prices. For years the citizens have dealt with trash on the streets left by crows and other animals. This creates litter that can end up in our lakes and streams that we use for our drinking water supply. Additionally, the use of employees on the back of garbage trucks is extremely dangerous. The Town is already at a capacity where it cannot keep up with the volume of garbage it is required to collect. The Town studied this and the results of the study were clear — now is the proper time to change solid waste collection methods. To provide a more environmentally-sound solution, protect our employees’ health, and provide the best levels of service at the best prices to our citizens, it is necessary to begin to use toters or trash cans to collect garbage.
Terrell: D.R. Horton has agreed to pay a portion of the cost of one truck. This is little different than a developer agreeing to build a pump station or extend water lines made necessary by its project.
JN: Will recycling be every other week now, rather than weekly?
Johnson: No. The Town will continue to provide weekly recycling collections. We are also anticipating that garbage and recycling will be collected on the same day, which will be much easier for citizens.
JN: How will the development affect the schools that are already overcrowded?
Johnson: As we have discussed on numerous occasions, the Town does not have any jurisdiction over school districting or funding. The Town would suggest that citizens with concerns contact their school board representatives. Town staff has kept Guilford County Schools staff informed of the status of this project since the beginning.
JN: What has the Town done to foster transparency among concerned citizens?
Johnson: Town staff and Council members have made themselves available to meet with any and all concerned citizens, regardless of whether or not they were constituents, at various times that are more convenient for citizens (outside of normal business hours) and have been more than willing to answer any and all questions related to this project. Town staff has gone well above and beyond state requirements to notify citizens of the public hearings — even sending out a notice to citizens well beyond the required buffers for such notices. Town staff has continued to update social media and the Town’s website with current information for all to see.
The Town Council is scheduled to discuss the D.R. Horton project at its Jan. 17 meeting at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.
