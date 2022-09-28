For the ninth time since Nov. 16, 2021, the matter of rezoning and annexation of the property along Guilford College and Mackay roads came before the Jamestown Town Council, this time on Sept. 20. Developer D.R. Horton, Inc., owns the property, formally known as the Johnson Farm, and plans a 1,500-unit residential community on the 466.7-acre site.
While Horton originally said it wanted to start work soon on the project, the company also suggested the creation of a development agreement between the two entities. This agreement is the cause of the delays and public hearing continuations over the past months.
The Town hired Land Use Attorney Tom Terrell to guide them on deliberations for the development agreement. At the June 23, 2022, Town Council meeting, Terrell spoke about his frustration with Horton’s seemingly nonchalance about the agreement. Terrell said Horton was not paying attention to the draft and would rather follow their own plans, not what the Town is asking for.
The public hearings were continued to the Sept. 20 meeting where Terrell was more optimistic, stating, “It’s close. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“When this started I told the Town and town staff this was going to be a complicated process. I think we’ve come a long way and everybody is agreeing that that was an understatement. A project of this size, to be done right, has multiple, multiple moving parts.”
Terrell said the Town was committed to making a quality project that would survive over the decades and be something to be proud of for years to come.
“We’re working with [Horton] right now but that requires more detailed study of a few things to make sure it’s done right,” he added, singling out utilities and architectural standards, among others.
He wants to bring a development agreement to the Town Council that they can say to citizens, “Your voices have been heard. Your ideas have been listened to. It will be something other communities may emulate — but we need a few more weeks.”
Ben Rafte, an attorney with Isaacson Sheridan representing D.R. Horton, stood in for Marc Isaacson at the meeting. He repeated Terrell’s statement regarding the development agreement being a complicated process with a lot of moving parts.
“It’s been our consistent mission from day one to provide a quality, affordable housing project here on this Johnson property and we think we are close [to accomplishing] this goal,” Rafte said.
One item of interest in the current draft agreement is a new section stating the Town would work to obtain right-of-way for Hunt Chase Loop so Horton can develop 500 apartment units. Hunt Chase is in the Fox Hollow development of Adams Farm, south of Mackay Road.
“The Hunt Chase Loop would only be used for emergency access, not for thru-traffic,” Town Planner Anna Hawryluk said. “The primary access as currently proposed in the draft would be from Guilford College Road.
“The 500 apartments are included in the 1,500 residences. You can see in exhibit B of the draft development ordinance that 998 units are shown in areas 1-7, with Area 8 set aside for apartments.”
Jamestown residents, Planning Boards and Town Councils have routinely vetoed any new apartments over the years.
Town Manager Matthew Johnson asked that those having further questions contact either him or Town Planner Anna Hawryluk prior to the Oct. 11 special meeting.
The draft development agreement can be found at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government/planning-zoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.