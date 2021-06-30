“A beautiful room will change your life.” That is Connie Post’s philosophy. In fact, she believes it so strongly, she wrote a book with that title several years ago. It was co-branded with Sherman Williams paints and featured in 700 of their stores.
“Even small changes such as a new rug or pillows can change the way you feel about yourself,” she said.
Several months ago, Post opened Affordable Designs Furnishings & Fashion, in Jamestown to help customers make changes to their homes, from the use of small decorative touches to entire room makeovers.
Her store at 707-A W. Main Street is filled with color-coordinated spaces that allow customers to use her design skills to easily incorporate style into their own homes and feel comfortable in their selections.
As an added bonus, shoppers can select items from her fashion and jewelry boutique in the center of her store to round out their shopping experience.
Post began her career as a retail store designer for an architectural firm. She has designed more than 25 million square feet globally and was well established before moving from South Carolina to Greensboro in 2008.
When businesses were closed in 2020, Post had to furlough everyone on her team with the exception of one person.
“I could not sit home and do nothing and decided to open a small retail store,” she said. “I started in October 2020 in a smaller space in the Jamestown Center and moved to this 3,300 sq.-ft. space in the same shopping center in January.”
Post understands that women make 91 percent of purchasing decisions in the home and wanted to change the shopping experience for them. She considers her store a retail laboratory.
“It helps me do a better job designing retail furniture stores,” she said. “It puts me in direct touch with female consumers and allows me to try new things, such as having the clothing and jewelry boutique within a furniture store. It is fun to buy furniture and walk out with a top, earrings and necklace too. It happens all the time.
“As part of my hospitality, I also serve mimosas, a mixture of champagne and orange juice. Women love them.”
Post is preparing to sign an agreement to design tabletop accessories, rugs, lamps, accent furniture and art, which will debut in October of 2022.
“I have always designed products,” Post said. “I am known internationally for my designs and have won awards for my work. I currently have 17 rugs that are being sold for Rizzy Home. In my store, I also carry Bassett, Décor Rest, SynergyHOME and Elk Home, among other names.
“I can offer better goods at lower prices because I’m able to buy showroom closeouts and discontinued items. As an example, I have over 300 decorative pillows for $16 each. You do not have to spend a lot of money in this store to bring color and excitement to a room.”
Post wants her store to be a retail destination and has already begun the process of making that happen. She advertises within a 40-mile radius, as well as on Facebook at ConniePostAffordableDesignsFurnishings.
“I am actively pursuing people to come to this shopping center in Jamestown,” she said.
Kimblyn Harris is one of her “long-distance” customers. She lives in Charlotte but sometimes works in the Jamestown area with her decorating business JK Décor.
“When I met Connie at a local restaurant she invited me to see her shop,” Harris said. “After seeing it, I knew I had to bring my clients here. Connie is so warm and welcoming and takes extra steps to help customers feel cared for. I come here frequently.”
Post also has regular customers from Durham.
Store hours are Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
She will meet customers by appointment by calling 304-634-1450.
Post hopes to make her store a successful retail operation and wants to provide employment to people who have a heart for this type of business.
“I love living in Jamestown and want to be part of the success of the town,” she said. “I love the art of the deal and helping ladies make their homes beautiful. I want this business to be fun and interesting.”
