Jamestown Town Manager Matthew Johnson felt the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) would find a few deficiencies when the recent stormwater audit was conducted June 7 and he was right. The auditor found some minor areas for improvement. Still, Johnson was pleased with the results.
“It was a good audit. I was pleasantly surprised there weren’t a whole lot of deficiencies because we do try to do a pretty good job,” Johnson said, noting that most cities get some deficiencies. Only two municipalities in the state have received a completely compliant audit.
Jamestown has been preparing for the audit for several months, aided by Lindsey Lengyel of Blue Stream Environmental. Blue Stream annually inspects stormwater measures for the Town.
“We knew there would be some deficiencies, the first of which is our Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP) is outdated. The state asked us to not update it until the audit was complete,” Johnson said.
Auditor Paul Clark, Water Supply Watershed Protection Coordinator, Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources, found several areas that need work before the Town’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System NPDES and Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permits can be renewed.
“We’ve been operating without a permit under the state’s guidance,” Johnson said. “They told us not to do anything until this audit is complete because they are responding to pressure from the federal government, following EPA rules.”
While the auditor had a checklist, he was not required to check every item, leaving some for a self-audit, which the Town will do, addressing three areas: public education and outreach, public involvement and participation, and construction site runoff controls, using the DEQ report template.
The audit documents several areas where the Town actually had done the correct inspections but did not document the time, place and outcome.
Johnson and Public Services Director Paul Blanchard already knew the Site Management Plan needed updating, but planned to do it after the audit. Lengyel will help staff with the plan.
Once DEQ has reviewed the self-audit and found the stormwater management program to be compliant, the Town staff has 30 days to submit a NPDES MS4 permit application. Staff also has to respond to public comments about the new SWMP draft and submit a final SWMP to DEQ for approval. According to state law, Johnson said staff could only respond to comments about DEQ requirements.
Johnson spoke briefly about how the Town’s stormwater rules affect the Randleman Water Supply Watershed.
“We are in 100 percent compliance with the state law. Jamestown’s rules and regulations are more strict than [RWSW],” he said, explaining why the Randleman protections were not adopted. “Our rules are stricter on development.
“The Randleman changes of 2020 were optional. You didn’t have to adopt them and the reason we didn’t was because our rules are stricter and more protective of the environment.”
The auditor agreed and commented this was a benefit to the citizens of Jamestown.
“This is due to working with High Point and Greensboro,” said Blanchard. “This area is out in front of the state in watershed rules.”
Johnson added that even though Jamestown is a smaller town, it still has to comply with state laws on the same level.
These watershed rules can be found in Article 19 of the Land Development Ordinance. Johnson pointed out this chapter is the longest of any LDO article.
“We’re following the state law,” Johnson said, noting staff will have to send a checklist of the items they have done. A follow-up will be conducted once the DEQ receives notices the deficiencies have been corrected.
Once these problem areas are fixed, the Town will be issued a new MS4 permit.
The Town has 120 days from the June 22 date on the letter received from the auditor to comply or be assessed a hefty $25,000 daily fine per deficiency.
“That’s just a last resort for towns that completely disregard the warnings,” Johnson said. “I’m not concerned. We are working to make certain this is taken care of.”
The audit report and notice are available at https://edocs.deq.nc.gov/WaterResources/Browse.aspx?dbid=0&startid=2779618.
Jamestown’s Stormwater Education plan is found at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government/storm-water-education.
What do NPDES and MS4 permits cover?
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Clean Water Act prohibits anybody from discharging any type of industrial, municipal and agricultural waste into water through such points as a pipe, ditch, channel, tunnel, conduit, etc. into a “water of the United States” unless they have a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.
Some floating craft also emit some pollutants and are included as a source.
Examples of pollutants are dredged dredged soil, solid waste, incinerator residue, sewage, garbage, sewage sludge, munitions, chemical wastes, biological materials, radioactive materials, heat, wrecked or discarded equipment, rock, sand, cellar dirt and industrial, municipal, and agricultural waste.
The permit contains limits on what you can discharge, monitoring and reporting requirements and other provisions. This ensures that the discharge does not hurt water quality or people’s health.
Polluted stormwater runoff is commonly transported through the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4). It is then often discharged, untreated, into local water bodies.
A separate storm sewer system is a collection of structures, including retention basins, ditches, roadside inlets and underground pipes, designed to gather stormwater from built-up areas and discharge it, without treatment, into local streams and rivers. It’s called a separate system because it’s not connected to the sanitary sewer system which drains wastewater from inside a home to a sewage treatment facility or a private septic system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.