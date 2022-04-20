As the Jamestown Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee begins work on improved plans for the town, it is appropriate to revisit a plan that has been discussed — but never implemented in Jamestown — for over 30 years: a walking and paddling trail along Deep River.
A Deep River Trail was part of the vision of the Urban Design Assistance Team (UDAT) project in Jamestown in 1996. With the idea of expanding connections to the existing Bicentennial Trail and the Piedmont Environmental Center, the Jamestown in Motion committee worked on the project in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Jamestown in Motion worked on a trail from Mendenhall Homeplace to Oakdale Mill at Harvey Road. Walking tails, a footbridge, canoe access point, paved walking trail around the Riverwalk development, an 80-foot steel footbridge across Deep River on Dillon Road were some of the group’s accomplishments.
Planning stalled around 2002 or 2003 due to several problems. However, things picked up in 2007 when the North Carolina General Assembly authorized the establishment of the Deep River State Trail as part of the state parks system. It is designed to protect the natural and cultural resources and enhance recreation potential of the corridor in several counties. Hiking and paddling are highlighted activities. The trail website, https://trails.nc.gov/state-trails/deep-river-state-trail, states, “The authorization did not provide funding to implement the trail but did give priority for communities along the river who may want to access recreation trail grants to construct and maintain a trail in the corridor.”
The entire Deep River Trail Plan, also known as the Deep River Heritage Corridor, would run from the headwaters of the Deep River in Jamestown, through Guilford, Randolph, Chatham and Moore counties to the confluence of the Deep and Haw rivers in Lee County. Some of the trail would use abandoned railroad lines. Plans call for it to cover over half a million acres and more than 60 miles.
The area was known as a manufacturing area in the 18th century with factories powered by waters from the Deep River, a home for many religious faiths, handicrafts, natural areas, and saw its share of Revolutionary and Civil War conflicts.
A map of proposed trails was incorporated into the Jamestown Master Development Ordinance in 2009. Later, the Town of Jamestown received a draft of the Deep River Trail Plan from the Piedmont Triad Council of Governments (PTCOG), now the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.
The town’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee, in cooperation with the Town Council and staff, sponsored the plan. PTCOG did the planning and design, assessed existing conditions along the proposed trail corridor and conducted interviews to determine landowner interest and willingness to participate in the trail plan.
The plan was in three parts: a local greenway hiking trail, a local blueway paddling trail, and a regional greenway and blueway trail. A blueway is a water path or trail that is developed with launch points, camping locations or points of interest for canoeists, paddle boarders and kayakers. The Town’s involvement would begin at a proposed trailhead at High Point City Lake Park and follows Deep River south to the Oakdale (Mill) Reservoir, a distance of approximately 1.75 miles.
Town officials hoped adventurers would float down the river, or hike to Oakdale Mill, then return, via the same route or by car, and dine in the town’s restaurants. They also hope that restaurants would offer “picnic lunch” boxes for excursions.
Below the Oakdale Mill dam, the regional trail would follow the river south to Southwest Park on the Randleman Lake, approximately six miles in length.
After interviews with property owners along the river, PTCOG determined the greenway hiking trail should roughly follow the west side of Deep River, possibly taking advantage of High Point’s sewer right-of-way. If it did follow the sewer outfall, parts of the trail would not parallel the river, which would, in fact, be out of sight.
Most property owners were interested in the trail, but many with property on the east side of the river were not as interested in having a trail on their property.
In 2009, Town officials stressed that the plan was only an incomplete draft and that more study was planned in the future.
Several trails in the immediate area of Jamestown, including some on the Greenway and at Piedmont Environmental Center, are called Deep River trails or Deep River loops but do not appear to be part of the state trail. Currently only 4.38 miles of designated trails exist, most in Randolph County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.