As recently announced, the City of High Point is planning to replace the dam at the City Lake. The dam was constructed in 1928 at the confluence of the east and west forks of Deep River, creating the lake and a water source for High Point.
The Deep is an old river. Its approximately 125 miles has played a large part in the development of the Piedmont. According to the Triangle Land Conservancy, which protects almost 3,000 acres along the river in Chatham and Lee counties, the river gets its name from the steep banks on the shore, not the depth of the river. In the Jamestown area, the banks are not as steep as elsewhere along its course and the river is very shallow in spots.
“Deep River is a medium-sized river of sluggish, muddy and twisted flow. There are spots of great beauty in its length.” So reads a section of noted mapmaker and historian Fred Hughes’ book Guilford County: A Map Supplement, published in 1988.
“Originally clear, millions of shad came up the river each spring for spawning. Indians had camped on its banks, annually, for fishing, for thousands of years,” he continued.
But the Deep has been in trouble for many years.
“The year round sustained water flow is one half what it was two hundred years ago,” Hughes wrote.
Several factors have contributed to the deterioration of the Deep. Many mills sprang up along the river, building dams for power but impeding water flow and habitats of the shad.
There is also rainfall runoff, especially from development and urban growth, replacing wetlands with asphalt, a trend projected to grow in future years. The greatest threat to water quality in our region comes from sediment and other pollutants running off the land into our streams, according to the Triangle Land Conservancy. Much of the pollution occurs as a result of Greensboro and High Point sewage spills.
Environmentalists regularly check the river, and its small streams and inlets. The state Division of Water Quality has a network of 339 stations statewide to provide site-specific long-term water quality information. Five stations are located along Deep River in Guilford County. The state also checks information on fish and insects to measure pollution but no warnings have been issued about eating Deep River fish.
History and location
Many people drive over Deep River near the High Point City Lake dam every day, not knowing the history of the water under the bridge. Beginning in two forks in Forsyth County – one in Kernersville and one in Colfax, and meeting at City Lake, it flows approximately 125 miles before joining the Haw River and forming the Cape Fear River. East Fork Road in Jamestown is named for one of the branches of the river. Oak Hollow Lake in High Point was formed from the West Fork in 1974. Both lakes supply water to the area and Deep River flows into the Randleman Lake. It continues to Asheboro and on to Moncure where it joins the Haw River, creating the Cape Fear, which flows to the Atlantic Ocean.
Native Americans lived along the banks of the Deep and used it for food and water. Later, new settlers, many of them Quaker, moved to the area. It has been a river of major importance since the 1700s. A newspaper article from 1994 states that the first time Deep River appeared on a map was in 1733. It was later that mapmakers linked it to the Cape Fear River.
The Deep is a “working” river. Textile and grist mills once rose from the banks of the river. Local mills provided fabric for Southern troops during the Civil War. An old grist mill today hangs precariously on the river east of the Dillon Road bridge. Some historians have called these factories “the cradle of the industrial revolution in North Carolina.”
Iron ore was abundant along the river and munitions factories provided supplies for soldiers and hunters. Jamestown once had 11 gunsmiths in the area. Records exist of coal mining on the river in 1775. The river was used to transport coal to fuel blockade runners on the coast during the Civil War, as well as cotton and arms.
“The Deep River Coal Field is the only noteworthy source of coal in the state,” according to a report in 1885 by H.M. Chance. The coalfield was located in what is now known as Cumnock, near Sanford. It operated at least into the 1920s.
Gold, silver, copper and even oil were all once abundant along the river.
Hughes noted that in the 1800s Archibald Murphy had a vision of opening up Deep River to shipping. An earlier plan proposed to link the Yadkin and Pee Dee rivers to the Deep, Haw and Cape Fear. After 40 years of legislative discussion and statewide promotion, steamships did, indeed, ply the river, at least as far as Chatham County, where the river obviously was deeper.
However, a hurricane came up from the Caribbean in March 1865, according to Hughes, flooding the river, mills and the gun factory at the former Oakdale Cotton Mill, washing out bridges, locks and dams.
“Years of work were gone. Murphy’s dream was dead, never to be revived,” records Hughes.
During the 1920s, a group of men thought the river was underutilized for generating electricity. People voiced concerns about the hydroelectric plants during a meeting in Greensboro in 1922, drawing representatives from many mills on the river, including Oakdale Cotton Mill. Surveys were made by engineers and plans included a dam on the river, approximately where the City Lake dam is now located. That dam was not constructed until 1928 but nothing came of the hydroelectric plan.
Several miles below Oakdale Mill, Deep River flows into the Randleman Lake. Surprisingly, the construction of a dam to form this lake was first proposed in1937, according to the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority, but construction did not begin until 2001.
Recreation
The waters of the Deep make it a destination for kayakers. The Triangle Land Conservancy has created a paddling guide and in 2007 the State of North Carolina designated it a state trail. As a hybrid trail, it is both land-based and water-based.
When completed, the Deep River Trail will stretch 125 miles from Jamestown to near Moncure where the Deep and Haw rivers join to form the Cape Fear. Currently, only five miles of land trail have been created in Randolph County. Much of the Randolph County section is a former rail trail, with both hiking and biking.
The Town of Jamestown has discussed creating the trail for several years, even creating a Deep River Trail Plan in June of 2010. However, those plans have been put on hold.
“Staff continues to have discussions about the possibility of pedestrian and/or blueway connections along the Deep River,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson. “At this time, however, we do not have any plans to implement components of the Deep River Pedestrian and Blueway Trail plan.”
