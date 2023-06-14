Life itself often has a way of shaping our decisions and such was the case for Dean Langfitt. When a senior at Thomasville High School, one of his classmates was killed in a car accident.
“She was homecoming queen, just a fantastic young girl involved in so many things,” Langfitt said. “That got me to thinking about a career in law enforcement.”
In 1992, after graduating from college with a degree in psychology, Langfitt joined the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department. As he began to contemplate the future, however, he considered what his career would be when he had a family.
“I admired the older officers on patrol, but did not want to be working at 3 a.m. at their age,” Langfitt said. “In 1996, I quit to become a fraud investigator for Nationwide Insurance. It is not uncommon for insurance companies to look for someone with a law enforcement background for that kind of work.”
Langfitt has worked with Nationwide for 27 years, but more recently began to think about getting recertified as a law enforcement officer. He had considered it in the past, but the timing was never right. In addition to work, he stayed busy raising his three children with his wife, coaching their sports games and teaching Sunday school. When Covid hit, he found himself working, but doing little else.
“My kids were pretty well grow and I had to find something to do,” Langfitt said. “I started doing volunteer work, but it was always in the back of my mind to get recertified. I never mentioned this to my family.”
Life, however, once more guided Langfitt’s decisions. He witnessed a hit-and-run accident and followed the offender till his damaged car forced him to stop. Without the man knowing, Langfitt called 911 and talked to the man, asking questions that could help officers find him in case he ran.
“I knew I had to identify the guy or he would get away with causing the accident and the victim would have to pay for his own car,” Langfitt said. “I was not afraid to approach him and get him out of his car. In law enforcement you learn what is called ‘command presence.’ It is how you handle yourself that gets people to respect you.”
A month later he told his family he wanted to do something different. His daughter, who had been with her father when he confronted the hit-and-run driver and reported the accident, said, “You want to be a cop, don’t you?”
That was exactly what Langfitt wanted. Nationwide allowed him to take a four-month leave of absence to go through training, a fact Langfitt thoroughly appreciates. He trained at Davidson County Community College, was recertified in December 2022 and began work once more for Davidson County Sheriff’s Department in January of this year.
Today he works full time during the day for Nationwide and three evenings a week for the sheriff’s department.
“The biggest change I have seen since working in law enforcement so many years ago is technology,” he said. “Dealing with people has not changed, but technology has. There is a laptop in every car.
Returning to the law enforcement office he previously worked for was an easy decision. He was familiar with Sheriff Richie Simmons, who was a highway patrolman years earlier when Langfitt was a duty sheriff. A few officers Langfitt knew also were complimentary of the sheriff.
“I think God works in mysterious ways,” Langfitt said. “I went to DCCC because they had physical training in the evening, but I think He wanted me to meet Major Eddie Curry who was teaching the law enforcement training. Conversations with Major Curry led me to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.
“I believe God wanted me in Davidson County for whatever reason. All these little things led up to my decision to return and to my placement. Returning to law enforcement has exceeded all my expectations. There has not been one negative.”
Langfitt did wonder how he would be perceived joining the force at his age. He has been pleased with how the other officers have welcomed him and how the majority of people in Davidson County react positively to law enforcement.
“They have always been supportive, but I think they feel the need to say it more now,” he said. “I also find I am more appreciative of others doing what they perceive as ordinary jobs.”
Langfitt realizes there is some negative perception of law enforcement and he wants to do his part to be the face of change. He not only wants to serve the community, but feels it is just as important to serve the other officers — help them get through the night.
“The officers I work with are fantastic,” Langfitt said. “They want to do their job the right way. It is a good fit.”
Life experiences have equipped Langfitt with more patience and general knowledge with which to mentor younger officers. He also sees his job in law enforcement as an opportunity to witness about Christianity.
“I have been able to share some of that, Langfitt said. “You get people at their lowest when they are most likely to listen.
“The older I get the more I realize you get one shot to impact lives. I want to do that. Once you are gone there are only memories.”
Wearing two hats is not easy and Langfitt appreciates the sacrifices his family has made for him to do it. At some point in the future he sees the possibility of working full time in law enforcement. But for now he is willing to put in the long hours of two jobs.
“I would rather be tired than bored,” he said.
