It is a well-known fact that government often moves at a snail’s pace. Sometimes this is not a good thing but at other times it is beneficial, proof that the government wants to do all it can to get it right and create a good outcome.
The Town of Jamestown and developer D.R. Horton are at that snail’s pace regarding the property along Guilford College and Mackay roads, once known as the Johnson Farm. While Horton originally said in November 2021 it wanted to start work soon on the 466.7-acre property, the company also suggested the creation of a development agreement between the two entities. Approval of that agreement by both sides has held up Horton’s request not only for annexation of the property but also for rezoning from Agricultural (AG) to Planned Unit Development (PUD).
The Jamestown Planning Board approved the rezoning in November 2021 but the Town Council’s approval of rezoning in addition to annexation and a development agreement has now been continued for the seventh time.
One bone of contention was the lack of a study to determine if the Town’s portion of the Wastewater Treatment Plant could handle the new development. That study has now been completed and the “report was very positive,” according to Public Services Director Paul Blanchard.
“It said [that] with no improvements we would meet all the recommendations for about half of that development,” Blanchard said. He noted some manholes need to be raised prior to construction along with an improvement to a section of the sewer line. These will be added to the Capital Improvement Plan.
Land Use Attorney Tom Terrell has been working with both the Town and D.R. Horton on the development agreement. He spoke for approximately 30 minutes, giving the history of the property as well as his frustration with the lack of progress.
He began by recalling the initial failed rezoning attempt by Diamondback Investment Group.
“Not a single reason for denial was the Town’s unwillingness to see this land developed,” Terrell said. “The Town’s statement explaining its reasons for denial clearly embraced this land’s development, if development included careful planning, forethought, town involvement, affordability and higher quality than just a large and generic subdivision.
“While ‘quality’ is not a self-defining term, it is easy to explain that the Diamondback proposal — a mass-graded project with 100 percent vinyl-sided homes with slab-on-grade foundations, minimal landscaping, no functional open space and no variation in architecture — did not rise to the level of the Town’s expectations.”
Terrell noted D.R. Horton purchased the property from Diamondback and the company said it wanted to construct 1,500 residential units “and move quickly to a decision once they purchased the land.” At that point, those involved agreed to formulate a development agreement.
In August 2021, Terrell and urban designer Seth Harry addressed the Town Council.
“Both of us addressed the need to recognize some of the limits inherent in being a production builder, but that our written understanding was that D.R. Horton would go beyond its typical standards and produce a higher quality product,” Terrell said.
“D.R. Horton representatives attended the week-long visioning workshop attended by many Jamestown citizens in mid-September, and they applied for rezoning to a Planned Unit Development on Sept. 27.
“To its credit and to be fair to D.R. Horton, a few layout concepts from that workshop were incorporated into its site plan.”
Terrell completed a draft development agreement for all parties in February of this year. Some areas were left black to be filled in as the parties negotiated. D.R. Horton argued it would not start to review the agreement unless it was 100 percent complete.
“I have negotiated somewhere between 25 and 30 development agreements since they were made possible by legislation in 2005, and such statement is completely outside any norm I have experienced,” Terrell said.
Another draft was sent and it took D.R. Horton six weeks to respond. Upon reading, Terrell was extremely disappointed, feeling like D.R. Horton was putting down the Town.
“The entirety of D.R. Horton’s response was a denial of the original understandings we had reduced to writing, or a least a denial of their own obligations.
“We told them that we found their response to be a material breach of our agreement. That it had a belligerent, not a collaborative, tone. That all they did was say no, demanding that the Town negotiate against itself in a new draft as if we were so naïve that we would do that.
“On page 2 of the development agreement, they added a comment in the margin that reminded the Town of staff’s pledge to recommend 1,500 units — which we put into the development agreement, in fulfillment of staff’s obligation — but they conveniently omitted any acknowledgement of their own duties.”
Most of the comments acknowledged the company was not doing anything different than they would do anywhere else and that the Town’s requests would raise costs and lower affordability.
Terrell also noted that Marc Isaacson, D.R. Horton’s land use attorney, had not seen the document.
Isaacson told the Planning Board in November 2021 that D.R. Horton was determined to work with the Town on the development and has repeatedly said the development would be of high quality.
Perhaps ironically, Issacson’s firm also represented Diamondback Investment Group.
Just like Diamondback, D.R. Horton unsuccessfully petitioned the N.C. General Assembly to change the annexation line for the property, moving it to within Greensboro’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.
“On May 26, we received a revised and amended development agreement response from D.R. Horton,” Terrell said. “This response, their second, had the same comments as the previous draft, word for word, changed only to add the phrase ‘please consider’ in front of the identically worded comments. If D.R. Horton cannot see how that change was received unanimously as unprofessional sarcasm, it needs new representatives and spokesmen.
“D.R. Horton’s next move was to approach the mayor of Greensboro, asking her to approach the Town on D.R. Horton’s behalf. Implicit in the outreach was that Greensboro would be glad to accept zoning control of this critically important property. I was not present, but I understand it was a cordial meeting with no outcome.”
In conclusion, Terrell offered the Town two options.
“Before I outline what they are, I want to make two points very clearly. First, the Town has fully met its obligations under the June 2021 letter of understanding. It offered the speed and the staff-recommended density that D.R. Horton said it needed. It is D.R. Horton that acted contrary to our clearly-stated understanding and caused the delays, and it was D.R. Horton that resorted to strong-arm political maneuvers instead of just doing what they said they would do.
“Working with local governments on matters related to land development is how I have spent most of my time for 37 years. I know an unreasonable government when I see it, and Jamestown certainly has not fallen into that category. To the contrary, Jamestown has acted more than reasonably, and it has done what it told D.R. Horton it would do. In this case, it is the developer who has failed to meet basic expectations.”
Terrell’s options were to give D.R. Horton another chance, another 90 days to work out details. He suggested the company have someone else be the point person for negotiation, as the Town finds this person to be part of the problem. This is Terrell’s preferred choice.
Another option was to turn down the requests because the company is showing disrespect to the Town, forgets its own commitments, and fails to listen to what the Town is saying. He did not recommend this option.
Following Terrell’s talk, Town Manager Matthew Johnson offered a few comments, noting the Town receives requests from potential developers of property but is not actively seeking projects.
“We felt that it was important for the Town Council and the citizens to understand that our staff and consultants have been working very hard over the past year to ensure that Jamestown receives the very best product from D.R. Horton,” Johnson said.
“The Council and staff have treated and will continue to treat this applicant with respect and will continue to offer the hand of collaboration. To not do so would reflect poorly on the Town of Jamestown. However, I feel it is imperative that the public know that we are working diligently to protect Jamestown’s interests on all fronts, while also trying to be reasonable and accommodating to an owner of what is arguably our most critical undeveloped property.”
D.R. Horton’s representative, Ryan Motes, read a prepared statement before he was grilled by the Town Council. Motes referred all questions to attorney Issacson, who could not make the Jamestown meeting as he was attending a Greensboro Zoning Commission meeting at the same time.
Several citizens spoke during public comment, noting the lack of green space and already overcrowded schools. Some thanked the Council for standing up to the company and suggested just walking away from the project without giving D.R. Horton a 90-day extension.
After some discussion, the Council unanimously voted to grant the extension and to continue the public hearings until the September Council meeting.
Terrell’s comments can be viewed around the one hour and five-minute mark of the June 23 Town Council meeting at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
