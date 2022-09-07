For many years, the Historic Jamestown Society has envisioned a crosswalk from the entrance to the Mendenhall Homeplace across West Main Street to High Point City Lake Park. That dream, if not already finished, will soon be a reality.
HJS drew up a “Master Plan” in 1980, indicating how the Homeplace campus could be re-imagined, including a new visitors center and shops in the outbuildings. Some of those plans have been executed.
“I’m not sure just when it was compiled, but [it was] clearly in a stage of envisioning,” said HJS President Julia Ebel. “The master plan from long ago included a crosswalk. Getting it took a while, but it is almost in service.”
With help from the Town of Jamestown, City of High Point and NCDOT, crosswalk striping has been painted on the roadway and buttons installed on either side of the road. When the button is pushed it will activate flashing lights, alerting motorists of pedestrians.
Limited space at Mendenhall Homeplace has caused parking problems as HJS hosts more and more events. Fortunately, High Point has allowed parking across the street in the park and many people already at an event within the park have walked across to the Homeplace. Law enforcement officers or park employees have often been on-site to stop traffic as needed. Time will tell if officers will still be needed with the new signals.
Historic Society members anticipate the flashing lights to be operational in time for the Sept. 17 Village Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.