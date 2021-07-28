When someone thinks of mosaic it is likely as an artistic technique that uses tiny parts to create a whole image or object. But Mosaic: A Lifespan Studio encompasses much more.
This studio allows local individuals with special needs – called resident artists – to participate in craft sessions several times a week under the guidance of artists and assistants.
“The main criteria is that a person loves art and wants to do it,” said Dawn Ashby Caldwell, senior director of art and entertainment for Lifespan in Guilford County. “They come to the studio two or three days a week from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. to create art projects of their choice, including such things as pottery, painting, jewelry and mosaic artwork.”
Participants, who range in age from about 19 to 60, can pick and choose to work on what they do best and what they most enjoy doing. Pottery seems to be a favorite art form for many, who often craft seasonal items.
Their art is sold in a variety of venues including gift shops and galleries in 10 area locations including in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Artists also can participate in group or individual shows.
“The artists get 50 percent of the sales,” Caldwell said. “They look forward to selling their artwork and earning their own money. It is a job for them.
“Walking into the studio is magical,” Caldwell added. “Seeing the artists interact with each other as they create, as well as with customers is what it is all about.”
Participants have an initial interview that determines their willingness to create art for the day. Caldwell, who has a degree in fine arts and psychology, and her assistant Shantae Mann help the artists with their creative process.
“We find out where they are starting and work toward getting them where they want to be,” Caldwell said.
Before Covid closed the facility, approximately 20 artists participated in the program. Caldwell hopes to have the art studio, which is part of Lifespan, open again in September.
The tagline for Lifespan is “Abilities Illuminated” and art created at the Mosaic Studio is only part of what the program helps individuals accomplish.
Lifespan empowers children and adults with disabilities by providing programs in what is called the 3-Es – education, employment and enrichment opportunities – enabling them to live, work and play in their communities.
The concept for Lifespan began in 1973 when St. Mark’s Center was formed to help five children excluded from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg public school education due to their developmental disabilities. During the last four decades, the program, which was later named Lifespan, has continued to thrive and today provides community based programming to children through senior adults in 20 counties within North Carolina.
The services include eight creative campuses, three inclusive childcare facilities, nine group homes and 13 alternative family living homes.
In addition, Lifespan offers services to individuals with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), provides community living support and helps coordinate medical resources.
The Guilford County Lifespan Creative Campus is located at 908 McClellan Place in Greensboro.
“It is a very stimulating and welcoming place,” Caldwell said.
The Mosaic: A Lifespan Studio began seven years ago and Caldwell is excited to continue its goal of attracting more artists and helping them grow.
“Anyone with disabilities who is interested in participating in the program or those who would like to purchase art work, volunteer or donate to the program may contact me at 336-455-1618 or at dashby@lifespanservices.org,” Caldwell said.
