When Josh and Penny Fields became aware of a local family in need of assistance during the holidays, they decided to help in a somewhat unique way. During the month of October, they created a fundraiser using a fall themed backdrop at the old Oakdale School on Oakdale Road in Jamestown. Individuals and families could take photographs, which included the school, a 1925 Model-T, pumpkins and fall flowers.
Josh purchased the vehicle, which was made in Burlington, in 2018. He is only the fourth owner of the 97-year-old car.
“I love to take pictures and the car and the old school house just seemed to go together,” Penny said. “We threw in some fall decor and had a photo shoot.
“The idea of a fundraiser to help someone in our community was somewhat of a whim,” she added. “Josh has been very blessed since he purchased Dillon’s Auto in 2019. Becoming small business owners in Jamestown has made us appreciate our community and the people in it so much more and I was trying to think of what we could do to give back.”
The couple set up the backdrop for photographs several times in October. Enough people took advantage of the opportunity to encourage them to continue the idea in November using a Christmas theme.
“We thought it would be a good opportunity for families to get that perfect ‘Christmas card’ photo,” Penny said. “We had the old school and the Model-T, but this time we added Santa Claus.”
Penny was especially impressed with how well Santa interacted with the children and there are plans to recreate the scene again on Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. Children both young and young at heart are invited to get their photo made with Santa. Not sure what the weather might be, the Fields plan to have a fire pit on site to warm guests as they wait.
People can use their own phones to take pictures or have a professional photographer come if desired. There is no set charge, but donations of any amount may be made to assist the family in need.
“We had about five groups show up Nov. 20 to take pictures and the photos all turned out great,” Penny said. “One of the moms told us she hopes we do this again next year.”
The Fields would like to make this a yearly event, too.
“I have been posting and sharing it on social media to get the word out,” Penny said. “I tell people this is not your average mall experience. There are no long lines and more one-on-one time with Santa.”
