When is a Town Council meeting not a Town Council meeting? When it’s a special meeting with no legislation but, rather, one to clarify the mission, vision and values of the town. On July 15, the Jamestown Town Council, along with staff, met in such a meeting.
Led by Warren Miller of meeting planning company FountainWorks, the Council spent three hours creating vision boards, determining themes prevalent in the town, discussing what made the town special, and imagining where they see Jamestown in 2030. Many of these exercises were done in teams of 2-3 people.
“I want to help public leaders make a greater impact in their organization,” Miller said, noting the purpose of the exercises.
With glue sticks and scissors in hand, the Council and mayor created vision boards using magazine photos to symbolize what they wanted the town to be in 10 years.
The Council looked ahead and foresaw the opening of the Oakdale Cotton Mill as a historical center, a town with restaurants serving various cuisines, a friendly town, the No. 1 place to live in America and having features in magazines touting Jamestown as a great place to live and stroll.
Several themes emerged from the vision boards: quality of life in the town, history, freedom of movement, livability, a destination, choices of businesses and restaurants, strong community, housing choices and diversity, safe, walkable, activities, generational, and investing and taking care of what currently exists.
“Freedom to live and prosper” was the theme of the vision board of Councilmember Lawrence Straughn. Others agreed.
“These are really powerful things you have here,” Miller said, before asking the next question, “What makes Jamestown special?”
Friendly and people know you by name – including Lydia, the town’s friendly ghost – were the responses, along with walkability surfacing again.
On the other hand, the Council feels many people do not know about Jamestown’s amenities.
“We’re a well-kept secret and that keeps a lot of the craziness out but also stunts us a little bit,” said Straughn.
“We must grow, but we must keep these things,” said Councilmember Martha Wolfe, recognizing the potential growth areas of the town by 2030.
“Keeping the things you love about the town and the sense of the community, the livability, at the same time recognizing you need to grow,” Miller summarized.
“How do we scale these things up and how do we see what opportunities might come and use them in a way that will best benefit residents?” asked Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn.
“We want new people to come to town because this is what they want, not because someone just built a bunch of houses. When I ask people why they moved here, it’s because of these things. It’s often people who don’t look like current residents.”
“It’s apparent that … anybody should be comfortable here,” said Councilmember John Capes.
“The Oakdale Mill [development] will add new options we don’t have here,” offered Mayor Lynn Montgomery, noting the possibility of loft apartments, elegant dining and meeting spaces. “(These are) things we can build on that will offer new options that will fit in with what we have.”
The Council did not want the town to be forgotten and buildings torn down from disuse or to make way for more modern styles. So-called big box stores and chains are not what the Council foresees for 2030.
“We should retain the small, independent business,” Wolfe said.
The Council then set their sights on crafting a vision statement. They divided into two groups to come up with a concept, then learned that each group had the same basic vision: “A thriving community with strong roots in our history. One dedicated to a high quality of life for residents of all ages, including recreation, education and supporting businesses. A community of clean, beautiful and safe surroundings and welcoming neighborhoods where everyone can feel at home.”
Setting a mission statement was next to determine why they had the vision.
“A mission is, “this is what we do” and “this is how we do it. It is about why we exist,” Miller said.
“Organizations that are clear on their “why” are successful. It’s why you exist as a town. Why the government exists.”
Several very brief mission statement ideas came out of the meeting and brief was what Miller was looking for.
“Home,” said Rayborn.
“Community,” said Montgomery.
“To serve our citizens and make it a great place to live,” said Wolfe.
Miller then combined responses into a working draft: “Providing high-quality services that anticipate the needs of citizens to make Jamestown a safe and welcoming community.”
Determining the values, or best assets, of the town was next on the agenda.
Several participants noted they hear stories from residents about how well the staff works for the citizens.
“This is a team of servant leaders,” said Interim Manager Dave Treme.
“It’s a sense of ownership,” Capes said.
Town planner Anna Hawryluk remarked the staff love their work and that one of the sanitation workers often hands out toys to the children.
“[That’s having] joy in your work,” Miller said.
“If you like what you do, you’ll do it well,” Straughn said.
Other values adjectives included fairness, consistency, compassion, accountability, stable, reliable, listening, open-mindedness, making a positive difference, enthusiasm, passion and integrity.
“We’re able to do this because we’re small,” Straughn said.
The vision and mission statements still have some fine-tuning ahead of them. Having the Council go through the exercises was a method of bringing them closer together as a governing body, a method of being on the same page. As it turns out, it appears the mayor and councilmembers were more unified in their visioning than expected.
