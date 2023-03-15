It is odd to read the agenda for a Jamestown Town Council meeting and see no new business listed, but that is how the March 21 agenda reads.
The first two orders of business following approval of the consent agenda are resolutions, one honoring former councilmember and mayor Billy Ragsdale. The resolution will be presented to his sons, Will and George. The second resolution honors Jay McQuillan for his service on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
Under old business, Finance Director Judy Gallman will present three Capital Project Ordinances for adoption. The first is for the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) project followed by the Accessibility for Parks (AFP) project. These are for an inclusive playground at Jamestown Park. See related story on the inclusive playground on page 1.
Two ordinances relate to the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) (Guilford County) projects. A portion of the funds will go to sidewalk projects and a portion to a stormwater project.
The Town Council meets the third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.
