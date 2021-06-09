It's that time of year again.
The Jamestown Town Council will continue a public hearing from May to consider adoption of the 2021-22 annual budget at its June meeting. Additionally, the Council will consider approval or denial of a resolution adopting a Capital Improvement Program.
A second public hearing is for a rezoning request for 6014 and 6016 West Gate City Boulevard from Civic (CIV) to Commercial (CZ-C). The two properties total approximately 3.35 acres. This was requested by GTCC for the mostly wooded property in front of the school's Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) building.
A third public hearing regards a request by GTCC to annex the properties at 6014 and 6016 West Gate City Boulevard.
Under new business, there will be a discussion about the Town's recycling services led by Public Services Director Paul Blanchard.
Additionally, the Council will consider approval of a Capital Project ordinance for Phase II of the Oakdale Road sidewalk project along with a budget amendment for the ordinance.
The Council will also honor a retiring Planning Board member as well as appoint members to both the Parks & Recreation Committee and Planning Board.
Following the regular meeting, the Council will go into Closed Session to discuss matters related to attorney/client privilege regarding Lori Herron (2216 Guilford College Road) vs the Town of Jamestown.
The Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. June 15 in the Civic Center at Town Hall. Since Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, the meeting is open to the public. It will continue to be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
