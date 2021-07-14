The Jamestown Town Council has several items on its agenda for July 20.
Under old business, the Council will consider approval of an amendment to an inter-local agreement with Guilford County regarding funding for the Jamestown Public Library. A second inter-local agreement with the county for the animal shelter and control services will also be considered.
Finance Director Judy Gallman will lead a discussion about non-profit contracts and funding for services.
New business includes quarterly reports on the Jamestown Park and Golf Course as well as a maintenance report for the park and course.
The Council will consider approval of a special event permit for the Jamestown Rotary Christmas Parade.
Also under consideration are a budget amendment and financing for golf equipment and a new sanitation truck.
At the end of the regular session, the Council will go into closed session to discuss matters related to personnel and attorney-client privilege, Lori Herron, 2216 Guilford College Road vs. Town of Jamestown.
Since Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, the meeting is open to the public. It will continue to be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.