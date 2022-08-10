The Jamestown Council will hold its Aug. 18 meeting at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall.
Agenda items include consideration of approval of a contract for services with both the Jamestown Public Library and the Historic Jamestown Society. The Town formerly considered these contracts as non-profit grants.
Since the Town Council changed the procedure for funding local organizations several years ago, essentially turning them into contractors — typically the Ragsdale YMCA, Jamestown Youth League, Jamestown Public Library and Historic Jamestown Society — the accounting method has become more strict, especially with the Y and JYL. The Council now requests documentation as to the number of Jamestown participants in these programs and a low number of Jamestown participants could result in less-than-requested funding.
The Council expects to see contract requests from the YMCA and JYL in upcoming months.
Also for consideration is a contract from Republic Waste for acceptance of solid waste at their transfer station.
Town Planner Anna Hawryluk will present a draft of the Comprehensive Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.
The meeting is open to the public and may also be viewed at
www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
The Council will also meet Aug. 18 in a closed session to discuss a personnel matter.
