After years of talk, a reduced speed limit along Main Street may soon be one step closer to reality. The consent agenda for the Jamestown Town Council April 18 meeting has the following listing: “Resolution requesting that NCDOT lower the speed limit along Main Street to 30 miles per hour between Teague Drive and Potter Drive.”
A consent agenda consists of several items that are just routine discussion points. By grouping them together, they can be approved at one time, rather than individually.
NCDOT has done several traffic studies in the past at the Town’s request to see if the limit could be lowered but all reports came back saying the current 35 mph was adequate. But with the new Jamestown Parkway bypass there is less traffic through the town, leading to another request.
Approval of a Whistleblower Policy is also on the consent agenda. The Jamestown News was in error in the March 29 issue when it was reported the policy was approved. It actually had been removed from the consent agenda.
The Preliminary Budget and Capital Improvement Program for 2023/24 will be presented. Town staff and Town Council have met two times this year to go over ideas and will meet for a final time on April 14. Some original items have been removed and others added.
Danica Heflin, Stormwater Smart representative, and Grace Messinger, Piedmont Triad Regional Council, will speak on stormwater and regulatory measures and the Town’s upcoming audit. This is not related to recent discussions in the town on the quality of the drinking water.
Forvis LLP will present the annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2021/22.
Ross Sanderlin, golf course manager, and Jamey Claybrook, golf course superintendent, will each give their quarterly report.
Following the regular session, the Council will go into a closed session to discuss matters related to attorney/client privilege regarding 301 Lee St.
The Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.