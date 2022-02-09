Maybe the fourth time is the charm.
The Jamestown Town Council shows four public hearings on its Feb. 15 agenda. One relates to updates to the town’s Land Development Ordinance. After having some reservations about the updates, the Council voted to return the updates to the Planning Board for review. The Board unanimously approved the updates on Nov. 8, 2021 – four months ago. It was to meet the night prior to the February Council meeting to discuss the updates in a public hearing.
The remaining three public hearings relate to the property owned by D.R. Horton along Guilford College and Mackay roads. The delay is caused by continued work on a development agreement for the property. D.R. Horton requested the agreement and is working with the town staff, town attorney and Tom Terrell, land use attorney, on the plan. An incomplete draft was available in the January Council packet. The three continued public hearings were for a request for annexation, one for rezoning and the development agreement. The annexation public hearing began Nov. 21 of last year and has been continued each month since without resolution.
It is not known at this time if these meetings will be continued or the issues resolved.
Capt. Yousef Sansour of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will present the annual report for the department.
There is no new business on the agenda.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendees will be required to wear a mask upon entry to Town Hall and throughout the duration of the meeting.
The Council will meet Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The meeting may also be viewed live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
