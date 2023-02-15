For the first time in several months, there is nothing on the Jamestown Town Council agenda for February regarding the D.R. Horton project.
On Feb. 21, the Council will honor the late Mary Browning with a resolution for her tireless work delving into the history of Jamestown. The Council will also honor Sharen Apple with a resolution on her retirement as the town’s accounting and HR manager.
Erin Wynia, N.C. League of Municipalities director of government affairs, will present the 2023-24 Biennium Legislative Goals. These goals include: resilient infrastructure, healthy finances, vibrant communities and neighborhoods, racial equity and adaptive municipal operations.
Captain Sansour, of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, will present the annual report and Derek Carson, chief of Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department, will present his department’s annual report.
Under old business, the Council will consider approval of a lease agreement with Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department for property located at 6007 W. Gate City Blvd. The purpose of the proposed ground lease agreement is for PSFD to build and maintain a fire station, possibly including a rescue squad facility, on the property. The Jamestown station #46 will remain. This item was removed from the December Council agenda.
PSFD will be responsible for all costs of construction and maintenance of the property and all improvements located thereon for the entire term of the lease and will pay rental to the Town of Jamestown in the amount of $1 per year.
The Town received this parcel of land in July 2022 from NCDOT for a proposed additional fire station. NCDOT is allowed to donate land for public uses to municipalities. With new development in the Guilford College Road/West Gate City Boulevard area, PSFD conducted a study for their service district in 2021. The study identified the need for a potential future station along the West Gate City Boulevard corridor.
The 3.44-acre vacant property is on the corner of Scotland Road and across the street from Guilford Memorial Park.
Bids have been received for renovations to the Town Hall. The Council will consider awarding the contract to DreamBuilt Construction, Inc.
The Council will also consider approval of a contract with Republic Services for acceptance of recyclable materials.
The Town Council meets at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.
