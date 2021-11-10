A public hearing on an annexation request by D.H. Horton, Inc., is on the agenda for the Jamestown Town Council’s Nov. 16 meeting. The request is for several properties along Guilford College and Mackay roads totaling 466.7 acres and known locally as the Johnson property.
Horton has submitted a plan for development of 305.6 acres of the total available acreage, including 47.1 acres allotted to public trails and 24.2 acres designated as neighborhood amenity and/or commercial. The remaining 234.3 acres would be apartments, townhouses and single-family homes. The number of dwellings was not available.
The Planning Board heard a rezoning request for the property Nov. 8. The request was for it to be rezoned from Agricultural (AG) to Planned Unit Development (PUD). The application was received Oct. 4. The outcome of that vote was not available at press time.
It is the second time this year annexation for this property has been requested. In January and February 2021, the Council heard a rezoning request from the previous developer of the Johnson property, Diamondback Investment Group. The Council denied the rezoning in February. Diamondback had also requested annexation for the same property but withdrew that application following the February rezoning vote.
LDO updates
A public hearing is also scheduled for several updates to the Land Development Ordinance. These updates relate to nuisance abatement, property management code, minimum housing codes and sign regulations.
Town Planner Anna Hawryluk said the LDO updates for nuisance abatement, minimum housing and non-residential is needed, considering the condition of the Oakdale Mill and village properties as well as part of the nuisance abatement work done by Alliance Code Enforcement.
“There are some General Statute 160D updates, but primarily we asked Brandon Emory with Alliance to update the codes so the Town can better enforce issues it has been seeing, primarily with a need to have minimum-housing standards and non-residential building code,” Hawryluk said.
Public Records
In September, Interim Town Manager Dave Treme presented proposed changes to the Town’s public request policy. A recent onslaught of requests have taxed staff, taking time away from other duties.
“There used to be 5-10 requests a year,” said Treme, “but we have received 36 since June 2020 – 30 of those from the same person.”
These records apparently relate to development on the Johnson farm property. With many of the requests being of the “any and all” type, Treme believes there could be over 10,000 emails to the Town involved in just one request and involves hours of staff time to find the information. The emails are stored off-site and the computer company managing storage must use a keyword search to find documents.
Most of these requests have been filled.
“The Town does not have enough staff or other resources to honor those requests, which have created a backlog,” Treme said.
The requests were filed as part of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) which is often called the “law that keeps citizens in the know about their government.” The website www.foia.gov states, “Since 1967, the FOIA has provided the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency. Federal agencies are required to disclose any information requested under the FOIA unless it falls under one of nine exemptions which protect interests such as personal privacy, national security and law enforcement.”
FOIA not only applies to federal agencies, but to local municipalities as well, like Jamestown, where citizens can request public records. Town staff must address requests in a reasonable amount of time. This is in the interest of government transparency.
Treme doesn’t mind spending four hours researching a request, but for more time than that, the Town of Jamestown might charge $31 per hour for additional time spent. This is covered in the proposed policy under “IV. Special Service Charge for Extraordinary Public Records Requests.”
The current public records request policy was enacted in May 2012.
The Council will meet Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend. It will also be streamed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
