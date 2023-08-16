The Jamestown Town Council will hold a public hearing on Aug. 22 to consider amendments to Chapter 17 of the Land Development Ordinance. This chapter relates to signage within the town.
The purpose of the amendments is to make revisions to specific development standards and to provide consistency and clarity. Some changes were to minor grammatical errors while others removed duplications and moved several ordinances to a more proper location.
One area of change covers signs at building projects. Chapter 17.6-2.6 now reads, “Development projects under active building permits are permitted one sign per property street frontage up to 36 square feet in area provided they are removed after the applicable permit is no longer active due to completion of permitted work or permit expiration.”
Another change relates to signage during election season. The proposed change to Chapter 17.6-2.7 Temporary Real Estate, Construction, Campaign, Philosophical or Yard Sale now reads, “In nonresidential or mixed use districts during ‘election season,’ snipe or yard signs, shall be permitted that contain no more than six square feet in area provided that such signs are erected no more than 30 days prior to the beginning of ‘one-stop’ early voting under G.S. § 163-227.2 and removed no later than seven days following the applicable primary or election.”
One section caused the most discussion at the June 12 Planning Board meeting – 17.7-2A Digital Signage.
Digital signs were previously allowed anywhere in the town, but now are restricted to Civic, Commercial and Bypass zoning districts. They are no longer allowed in residential areas. Additionally, the displayed message must show for 10 seconds, not the previous 5, to allow motorists time to read. The board also discussed extending the period when the signs must be turned off overnight.
Current digital signs do not have to meet the new restrictions due to being grandfathered under the old ordinance. However, if the signs need to be replaced, the new rules will be applied. If not, owners will be fined for non-compliance.
At the Planning Board meeting, Planning Director Anna Hawryluk clarified the grandfather rule relating to digital signage.
“It is grandfathered in on all things including brightness, motion and hours. However, the Town’s ordinance already has fairly strict limitations on all of those things,” Hawryluk said. “If someone has a complaint about a sign that may be violating those limitations they should contact the Planning Department so we can contact the business and enforce the ordinance.”
The proposed amendments limit where other types of signage are allowed. Windblown signage like streamers, spinners, balloons and inflatables are prohibited. Flags displayed on a permanent flagpole are allowed. Pennant-style or feather flags are prohibited.
Menu or sandwich boards are allowed. Only one temporary sandwich board is allowed per establishment and only on paved surfaces.
Several categories of signage are allowed without a permit. Some of these include temporary real estate, campaign, events, directional or warning signs, permanent historical or memorial signage, etc. All must be on private property and outside of the public street right-of-way.
The final amendment had to do with pet waste, rather than signage. The new wording states “Dogs at large prohibited. It shall be unlawful for the owner of any dog to allow the animal to be outside an enclosure or otherwise confined and not on a leash in the Town of Jamestown. This restriction does not apply within the boundaries of a legal dog park.”
The full list of LDO amendments can be found in the June 12 Planning Board packet at www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government/meeting-minutes-and-schedules. The YouTube video is available at www.youtube.com/@TownofJamestownNC/streams.
The Aug. 22 Town Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend. It also will be available at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. Click on “live.”
