After several special meetings to discuss budget needs and after receiving the proposed budget draft at their May meeting, the Jamestown Town Council will vote on the 2023-24 budget on June 20. The budget must be approved by June 30 to go into effect July 1.
The Council also will consider adopting an updated Strategic Plan for the Town’s future.
Filing for the 2023 elections is July 7-21. With that in mind, the Council is required to create a resolution calling for a regular election.
In 2021, all incumbent councilmembers and the mayor were re-elected and began serving Jan. 1, 2022. That was the first year the mayor and the top two Council vote-getters won four-year terms. The Council adopted an ordinance May 21, 2019, approving the mayoral switch from two to four years. Since Councilmembers Martha Wolfe and Rebecca Rayborn were the top two vote-getters in the Town Council race, they are in their second year of a four-year term. The next two vote-getters, Councilmembers Lawrence Straughn and John Capes, are eligible for re-election.
This will be the first municipal election where two members of the Council will be elected to serve four-year terms. Every two years two Council seats will become open — Wolfe and Rayborn in 2025 — thereby nullifying the chance that an entirely new Council could be elected at one time.
The public is invited to attend the meeting at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall.
The Council will also hold a special meeting June 22 at 9 a.m. for a closed session related to a personnel matter. This meeting is not open to the public.
The entire Town Council agenda for June 20 and 22 are available at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government/meeting-minutes-and-schedules.
For more information regarding non-partisan Town Council filing, visit https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections/filing-information-new.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.