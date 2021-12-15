In the past, the December Jamestown Town Council meetings have been brief, as members look to gather afterwards for a holiday get-together. This year, however, the Dec. 21 agenda is full of items – including a closed session – that is certain to make the meeting run longer than in the past.
Two public hearings continued from the Nov. 16 meeting lead the old business. One is for several updates to the Land Development Ordinance. The other is more controversial – annexation of property locally known as the Johnson farm at 2207 and 2221 Guilford College Road and 5300 and 5303 Mackay Road.
LDO updates
The updates to the Land Development Ordinance relate to nuisance abatement, property management code, minimum housing codes and sign regulations.
Town Planner Anna Hawryluk said the LDO updates for nuisance abatement, minimum housing and non-residential is needed, considering the condition of the Oakdale Mill and village properties as well as part of the nuisance abatement work done by Alliance Code Enforcement.
“There are some General Statute 160D updates, but primarily we asked Brandon Emory with Alliance to update the codes so the Town can better enforce issues it has been seeing, primarily with a need to have minimum-housing standards and non-residential building code,” Hawryluk said.
The Council found some questionable passages in the updates to the Land Development Ordinance in November, and asked the matter be continued to the December meeting.
Rezoning
The Planning Board approved a rezoning request for the property along Guilford College and Mackay roads on Nov. 8. The request was for it to be rezoned from Agricultural (AG) to Planned Unit Development (PUD). Owner D.R. Horton, Inc., asked for a development agreement before any work begins, including annexation.
In November, Planning Director Matthew Johnson said crafting a development agreement is a tremendous amount of work, involving not only the Town of Jamestown staff, but also D.R. Horton representatives, Jamestown’s Land Use Attorney Tom Terrell, Town Attorney Beth Koonce and others. It could take several months.
At that time, Johnson said he did not believe the matter would be heard in December, rather postponing it until January at the latest. The Council agenda shows it will consider scheduling a public hearing on the matter in January for a rezoning request for these properties.
Annexation
D.H. Horton, Inc., has submitted a plan for development of 305.6 acres of the total available 466.7-acre site along Guilford College and Mackay roads, including 47.1 acres allotted to public trails and 24.2 acres designated as neighborhood amenity and/or commercial. The remaining 234.3 acres would be apartments, townhouses and single-family homes. The number of dwellings was not available.
It is the second time this year annexation for this property has been requested. In January and February 2021, the Council heard a rezoning request from the previous developer of the Johnson property, Diamondback Investment Group. The Council denied the rezoning in February. Diamondback had also requested annexation for the same property but withdrew that application following the February rezoning vote.
The annexation vote was postponed from the November Council meeting because the rezoning request had not come before the Council. Since it is believe the Council will not vote on the rezoning request in December, the vote may come at the January 2022 meeting, thus postponing any annexation vote as well.
In other business
Representative Jon Hardister, chairman of the Guilford County Legislative Delegation and N.C. Majority Whip, will present a legislative briefing.
The Council will receive information on the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.
Recently elected councilmembers and mayor will be sworn in by North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby, a graduate of Ragsdale High School. A mayor pro tem then will be appointed.
The Council will consider appointing Faith Wilson as deputy finance officer for pre-audit and disbursement signatory duties.
Town attorney Beth Koonce will recommend which, if any, of the closed session minutes for 2021 can be unsealed.
The Council will also consider rescheduling the Jan. 18, 2022, meeting to Jan. 25. The reason was not available at press time.
Following the regular meeting, the Council will go into closed session to discuss a personnel matter.
