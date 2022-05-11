The recommended budget and Capital Improvement Program for fiscal year 2022-23 tops the agenda for the Jamestown Town Council’s May 17 meeting. The Council will hold a public hearing for consideration of the budget and CIP.
The Council also will consider an update to the Town’s Strategic Plan.
Under new business, the Council will consider approving three items: the Americans with Disabilities Act Plan, an amendment to the ARP grant capital project ordinance and an audit contract for fiscal year 2021-22.
There also will be quarterly reports about the Jamestown Park/Golf Course and Maintenance departments.
The public is invited to attend the meeting held at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center.
