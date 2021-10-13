At its September meeting, the Jamestown Town Council directed the town clerk to investigate the former Johnson farm property for possible annexation. D.R. Horton, Inc., the new owner, filed an annexation petition Sept. 2. At the Oct. 19 meeting, the Council will set a date for a public hearing on the matter.
The former owner, Diamondback Investment Group, had applied for annexation, but withdrew their petition earlier this year after the Town Council rejected plans submitted for development of that property. Town Clerk Katie Weiner found the property to conform to annexation criteria at that time, the process must be repeated since there is now a new owner.
Interim Town Manager Dave Treme will introduce Capt. Brian Hall of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department.
Under new business, Town Planner Anna Hawryluk will present an overview of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Planning Initiative Grant Award. The Council also will hear an update on code enforcement violations in the town as well as an update on ongoing NCDOT projects in the town.
Following the open session, the Council will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters.
The Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall in Jamestown. The public is invited to attend.
