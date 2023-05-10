Approval of the 2023-24 Fiscal Year budget and Capital Improvement Plan tops the agenda for the May 16 Town Council meeting.
The budget of $7,021,235 ($2,557,000 less that the current budget) has been discussed by the Council in three previous special meetings and members received the preliminary figures in their April Town Council packet. The budget must be approved by June 30 to go into effect July 1 of this year.
Council will see the Comprehensive Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan for the town and will have the opportunity to comment on it. A vote to approve it will be at a future date.
The Council will also consider adopting a Pay Classification Study.
Under new business, the Council will consider the appointment of a new Parks and Recreation Committee Member, approval of financing for equipment for Jamestown Park and Golf Course, and awarding a contract to an auditing firm for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall on May 16. The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.