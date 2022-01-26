The Town of Jamestown staff did not wait for the Town Council to approve a Strategic Plan in July of last year. Instead, officials began working on goals as early as April of that year and many have already been accomplished.
A six-month update to the plan, initiated by Interim Town Manager Dave Treme, was presented to the Council and town staff at a retreat on Jan. 21.
Treme described the plan by paraphrasing Proverbs 29:18, saying, “People perish without a vision.” The Strategic Plan is a plan for the future, with both short- and long-term goals along with three-to-five-year goals.
“We are always planning for the future,” Treme added.
The plan is organized around five focus areas: Staff Excellence, Outreach and Involvement, Infrastructure and Facilities, Public Safety and Planning and Development.
• Staff Excellence is defined in two parts. The first is attracting, developing and retaining Town staff in order to support services and meet community needs. The second is improving the administration of Town government. Of the 12 goals in the two sections, four have been achieved or are nearing completion: evaluating benefits and insurance for employees; updating the Town’s mission, vision and core values; preparation of the Strategic Plan; and holding a candidate information session.
Treme mentioned the high turnover of employees at the golf course this past year and noted many positions, not only at the course but within other departments, have been filled by upgrading classifications and promoting existing employees. Succession planning is important.
“Planning for human resources is more important than your operations,” Treme said. “We can’t afford to make mistakes. We have to get the right people.”
The Golf Maintenance Department has new asset management software that assigns tasks and monitors the time it takes to complete a task.
“It can tell us how long it takes to put covers on the greens so we’ll learn if we should keep the covers on or take them off,” said Jamey Claybrook, golf maintenance supervisor. “It keeps up with the parts and part numbers so we can get that replacement quick. It keeps up with oil changes and how many hours each piece of equipment has been used.”
“Planning for human resources is more important than your operations,” Treme said. “We have to focus on that in the future.”
Another goal is to maintain and update the Town’s Code of Ordinances.
“We have the opportunity to put the ordinances into MuniCode, which is an online service,” said Anna Hawryluk, town planner. “We have to get everything entered. You can expect to see that around May.”
• The Town is making progress on Outreach and Involvement goals, which include the Music in the Park events, marketing strategies, social media and more. One standout accomplishment is the establishment of an AARP Livable Communities initiative. The Town was designated as a member of AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities in October.
Restrooms are being planned for Wrenn Miller Park and should be in place by early summer. The current kiosk will be removed with electrical boxes moved to the new structure.
• Every goal under Public Safety has made significant progress since July, including having joint staff meetings with both the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to discuss their service. Both departments will present an annual report at the Jan. 25 Town Council meeting.
Another goal making progress is upgraded security at Town facilities.
• The Planning and Development focus area has completed an update of the Comprehensive Plan and hired Alliance Code Enforcement in 2021.
“We have had a lot of good compliments on the code enforcement,” said Assistant Town Manager/Planning Director Matthew Johnson. “We’re very pleased with them.”
“We never had someone call and thank us for help with their code violation,” added Hawryluk with a smile.
Upcoming is an update of the Comprehensive Pedestrian Transportation plan and establishing and redefining ordinances related to commercial maintenance codes.
The Town is looking for grant funding for pedestrian and parks and recreation facilities.
• The largest focus area is Infrastructure and Facilities. Several goals in the Infrastructure and Facilities focus area have made significant progress since the Strategic Plan began, with one item, the adoption of a Parks and Recreation Master Plan, completed. This plan is needed to seek grant-funding opportunities.
A priority goal is to prepare a strategic growth plan for Jamestown and the surrounding extra-territorial jurisdiction areas. Benchmark Planning, which worked with the Town on the recent Comprehensive Plan update, is again working with the Town on the growth plan, which includes a solid waste and recycling study, water and sewer capacity study and fire and police availability. These studies are necessary prior to any new development in the town or ETJ.
Another priority is to complete plans for a new Recreation Maintenance Facility. Public Services Director Paul Blanchard said that the bidding process for the facility is open but that groundbreaking would probably not occur until the fall.
The focus goals also include updating the street pavement condition study.
The leaking irrigation system is part of the need for a strategic plan for the golf course. Other parts of the plan would include a review of other municipal golf courses, setting priorities and establishing funding for maintenance, staffing and marketing.
There are also plans to update or rebuild restrooms and shelters at the golf course.
Upgrades are needed at Town Hall to accommodate new staff members, necessary as the Town looks to grow. Freeman Kennett Architects have submitted a proposal that moves some current offices and conference spaces while creating new ones. Several councilmembers voiced opposition to some of the design, which is still in the planning stage.
Some of the funding for these projects is available through the American Rescue Plan. The town was awarded approximately $1,430,000 and received half of that amount in July 2021. The remaining amount is expected in July 2022.
The full Strategic Plan is available under Planning at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/downloads.
