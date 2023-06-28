The Jamestown Town Council could not unanimously pass the 2023-24 budget on June 20. Mayor Lynn Montgomery had to break the 2-2 tie vote that resulted concerning two new taxes and one tax increase in the proposed budget.
Several people in the town have contacted councilmembers and spoken at Town Council meetings in recent months protesting the proposed $30 motor vehicle tax, saying it would be a hardship to many, including seniors and low-income families.
Speaking at the June 20 meeting, Jamestown resident Kent Chicosky said the tax was “something I totally disapprove of,” noting the tax is per vehicle and he owns five vehicles but three were with children at school out of state.
“I will be charged for those vehicles that are not here in my state?” he asked. “How far will the money go in terms of road building or reconstruction?
“If we accept these [other] fees tonight, what other fees are proposed down the road that would be accepted. That concerns me. A lot of people right now are hurting with the inflation rates and cutbacks. People aren’t able to afford these extra taxes.”
Another speaker agreed.
“I am a senior citizen on a fixed income and putting an additional tax on my car is not favorable for me,” said Deloris Neuroth. “I am not a homeowner. My rent went up $90 dollars in my last contract. I thought, before that, that my Social Security was doing me a favor increasing a few dollars. Everything down the line has been more than that Social Security increase at the beginning of January.
“Increase in car tax, increase in property tax, which means my rent will increase again and if there’s another water increase … all of these things become problematic for me.”
Councilmember Martha Wolfe said she was still against the motor vehicle tax, but would accept it.
Councilmember Lawrence Straughn sympathized with the speakers.
“We feel the pain. I’m going to feel the pain as well,” he said. “This budget is probably the largest tax increase I’ve seen in Jamestown. It is going to cost about 18 percent additional fees or taxes on everybody in Jamestown.”
Straughn was referring to an additional $0.10 per $100 value of property. He added that would also be on car property tax, on top of the $30 per vehicle tax. There is also a new $5 per month stormwater fee and several other fees in the 2023-24 budget.
“These things just continue to build and build and build,” he said.
Straughn made a motion to do away with the $30 per vehicle tax. Wolfe seconded. When the vote was made, Straughn and Wolfe were in favor but councilmembers John Capes and Rebecca Rayborn voted to keep the tax. Since there was a tie, Mayor Montgomery broke the tie, voting to keep the tax. The motion failed.
Straughn then made a motion to do away with the $5 per month stormwater fee. The motion died for a lack of a second.
Straughn’s third motion was to do away with the $.10/$100 evaluation tax increase. Again, the motion died for a lack of a second.
“We’re all feeling this,” Rayborn said. “Every project that we have seen this year and the year before … unfortunately the cost of everything is increasing. I don’t think we can base what we are able to do [in] keeping our infrastructure up on what other people are asking of us.”
Capes agreed.
“The conversations we’ve had and the way we’ve talked about it has been to better understand what it is the town needs,” he said, noting that previous tax increases were to cover past projects and needs, rather than looking forward and around the corner.
“Everybody here is speaking with a lot of conviction and heart,” he added.
When it came time for the official vote to accept the 2023-24 budget, the Council was again split the same way, with Montgomery again casting the passing vote. Straughn also voted against accepting the Capital Improvement Plan for the upcoming budget year. The CIP is a five-plus year plan.
“The recommended budget for fiscal year 2023/24 totals $14,922,580 for all Town operations, capital improvements, transfers, and debt service,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson in the budget message. “The total budget, excluding inter-fund transfers, amounts to $14,087,180. This represents a 19 percent decrease ($3,227,490) from the current amended 2022/23 budget. The decrease is attributable to much less capital expenditures expected in 2023/24.”
The new budget goes into effect July 1, 2023. The Council and staff have been working on the budget since January of this year and have held three special Council meetings over the months.
Other business
The Town Council was able to agree on one thing – the updated Strategic Plan. This business item passed unanimously.
“The Strategic Plan contains five focus areas including (1) staff excellence, (2) community outreach and involvement, (3) infrastructure and facilities, (4) public safety, and (5) planning and development. There are multiple goals associated with these five focus areas. Many of these goals are included in the Town’s recommended 2023-24 operating and capital budget. We have incorporated the goals into the Capital Improvement Program (CIP). This will show the outcome and goal that each of the projects relates to.”
Jim Pendry was honored for his service on the Parks and Recreation Committee since May 2015, beginning as an alternate before becoming a full member.
Filing for the 2023 elections is July 7-21. With that in mind, the Council passed a required resolution calling for a regular election.
In 2021, all incumbent councilmembers and the mayor were re-elected and began serving Jan. 1, 2022. That was the first year the mayor and the top two Council vote-getters won four-year terms. The Council adopted an ordinance May 21, 2019, approving the mayoral switch from two to four years. Since Councilmembers Martha Wolfe and Rebecca Rayborn were the top two vote-getters in the Town Council race, they are in their second year of a four-year term. The next two vote-getters, councilmembers Lawrence Straughn and John Capes, are eligible for re-election.
This will be the first municipal election where two members of the Council will be elected to serve four-year terms. Every two years two Council seats will become open – Wolfe and Rayborn in 2025 – thereby nullifying the chance that an entirely new Council could be elected at one time.
Prior to the election, there will be a candidate information session scheduled.
Manager’s report
Johnson reported that the stormwater audit by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has been completed. Official results will not be available for approximately 60 days. While the auditor found some minor areas for improvement, Johnson feels the Town will fare well with the results. The Town had been preparing for the audit for several months and will update the Stormwater Master Plan once the results are received.
The Town has learned that mattresses can no longer be disposed of as in the past. They must be collected separately and disposed of at a different facility, which will result in fees to the Town. Therefore, the Town is requiring mattresses to be collected in the same manner as white goods (appliances) by calling Town Hall at 336-454-1138 to schedule a pickup. A fee of $20 will apply. Residents may also take unwanted mattresses themselves to the Kersey Valley Landfill.
Johnson reminded the Council that the City of High Point would no longer accept plastic bags for yard waste pickup as of Aug. 1 at the Ingleside Composting Facility where Jamestown takes the waste. The Town will send a mailer to customers to alert them of the change and offer options to the plastic bags.
Renovations at Town Hall should be complete by August. However, there may be a period when the building will need to be closed as crews complete the work. Watch the Jamestown News and the Town’s Facebook page for more information.
Demolition of the on-course restrooms at the Jamestown Park Golf Course has been completed and framing is nearly complete for the two buildings. A new waterline has been installed to the restrooms on the back nine to meet the current building code.
The Town had a near-record turnout for Music in the Park on June 2. The next concert will be July 7 and will feature the Special Occasion Band.
The video of the one-hour Council meeting can be found at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. Click on “live.”
The entire Town Council agenda for June 20 and 22 are available at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government/meeting-minutes-and-schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.