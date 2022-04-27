On April 29, the Jamestown Town Council got a look at the preliminary budget and Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for 2022-2023. The Council met in January and March to discuss needs from each department.
Exact figures will change, however, because some information is not yet available.
The Town has not received the recent property re-evaluation rates from the county, so property rates have not changed and no additional fees are included.
Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department rates are proposed to remain the same as the current year.
The water rate will increase approximately 3.17 percent to match the increase by the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority. The current rate is 2 percent. The sewer rate will increase approximately 7.6 percent to match the increase by the City of High Point. Jamestown is a partner in High Point’s Eastside Treatment Plant.
On the personnel side, the 2022-2023 budget contains provisions to allow for a 3.75 percent cost-of-living increase, up from 1.6 percent in 2021-22 and a 0-3 percent merit increase for employees, same as the current year. Some of the previous figures were kept down because of Covid-19 and loss of revenue for the town.
New positions in the budget include a planning tech, second groundskeeper, assistant public services director, revenue collection and billing manager and human resources person. These last two positions were created because an employee currently doing both jobs will be retiring. All new hires are full-time positions.
Retirement, 401(k) and health insurance will all be increased.
Water & Sewer Fund projects include improvements to the Eastside Water Treatment Plant and expansion of the Riverdale Pump Station — Jamestown is a partner in both — the Main Street water line, sewer slip lining, a service truck, skid steer and chipper.
Water & Sewer fund projects total $5,215,000 for the upcoming fiscal year, nearly $3.5 million more than the previous year. The majority of these are must-do projects.
The Capital Improvement Program is broken down into must-do, should-do and could-do projects, with expected expenses broken down over several years. The must do capital project funds for fiscal year 2022-23 include sidewalk planning for Oakdale and Penny roads, a new Recreation Maintenance building, sanitation truck, Civic Center improvements, renovations at Town Hall.
The entire CIP for 2022-23 totals $2,265,674.
Finance Director Judy Gallman stressed that the budget councilmembers had in their hands was a preliminary budget.
There will be a public hearing May 17 to consider approval of the budget. The Council must approve the budget before the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.