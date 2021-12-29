The agenda for the Dec. 21 Jamestown Town Council meeting was packed with action items. However, as expected, two items were continued until January.
A large audience attended the meeting, several in protest of an item that was falsely presented to them via social media. Others were family members and friends of the Council who were there to witness the swearing in of the newly-elected members and mayor.
The swearing-in ceremony had a different feeling this year as North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby conducted the oaths of office, often the privilege of the town clerk.
“What a treat is it for me to get to come home and to have the opportunity to administer this oath,” Newby, a Jamestown native, said, adding there could not have been a better place to grow up.
“I want to applaud you [the Council] for keeping this community such a warm, friendly hometown place.”
Newby noted that oaths go all the way back to biblical times, bringing solemnity and underscoring the importance of the job the Council has.
“To put aside your own self interests and say I will do what is right and just for the citizens of my community,” Newby said. “You will always put the wellbeing of others above yourselves.”
Councilmember Martha Wolfe was re-elected mayor pro tem.
Two public hearings scheduled for Dec. 21 were continued until the January Council meeting. Council changes to updates to the Land Development Ordinance are still under review. Also, the public hearing to consider annexation for the D.R. Horton property (formerly the Johnson property) along Guilford College and Mackay roads was continued until January to be able to present a development agreement between the Town and D.R. Horton for that property. That agreement will be presented in a public hearing.
Both the Land Development Ordinance updates and annexation public hearings began at the Nov. 16 Council meeting and have remained open since then, with comments from the public being heard at both the November and December meetings.
The Council also scheduled a public hearing for the January meeting to consider a rezoning request for the D.R. Horton property.
In other business:
The Council unanimously approved moving the Jan. 18, 2022 meeting to Jan. 25, due to scheduling conflicts.
The town attorney recommended that no closed session minutes from 2021 be unsealed due to personnel matters.
Newly-hired accounting specialist Faith Wilson was also appointed deputy finance officer for pre-auditing and given the authority to sign disbursements of the Town.
Interim Town Manager Dave Treme presented a 2022 retreat and budget workshop calendar and received unanimous approval.
Treme recognized the retirement reception for Phil Mikles. He also noted that plans for the new Recreation Maintenance Building are under review by the Guilford County Building Inspections department. Treme and Town staff met with the company that operates the sanitation and recycling collection for review. Treme and staff also met with an engineering consultant to learn progress on the preparation of a sewer capacity study for the town.
Closed session: Following the regular Council meeting, the Town Council went into closed session for approximately a half hour. When the regular session resumed, the Council voted to approve an agreement with the interim town manager.
