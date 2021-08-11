There will be no new business discussed at the Aug. 17 Jamestown Town Council meeting, according to agenda.
Several items of business postponed from the July meeting are scheduled to be heard in August, namely the consideration of approval of an amendment to the Interlocal Agreement with Guilford County regarding funding for the Jamestown Public Library as well as approval of the Interlocal Agreement with Guilford County for the Animal Shelter and control services.
Another item continued from July is discussion about a Non-Profit Contract with the Historic Jamestown Society and funding for services.
Katherine Stamey will be recognized for her work on the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.
The Council will meet in the Civic Center at 6 p.m. and the public is invited to attend, as of this writing. With Covid 19 Delta variant cases on the rise, however, the public may safely watch the meeting live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
