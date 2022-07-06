The television comedy “Seinfeld” is known to be a show about nothing. The outcome of the Jamestown Town Council and Planning Board joint meeting June 27 could be called nothing as well, as in nothing can be done. Right now, at least.
Several people joined the audience to hear how short-term rentals have increased with offerings by such companies as Airbnb and VRBO. The meeting’s discussion was about what legal jurisdiction the Town of Jamestown has over these rentals.
Town planner Anna Hawryluk noted that in late-2017 and early 2018, short-term rentals were discussed by the Planning Board, but in order to learn more information, no decision was made. She noted that North Carolina laws prohibit registration for short-term rentals.
The Town’s land use attorney, Tom Terrell, gave a PowerPoint presentation entitled “Short-Term Rentals: The Cans and Can’ts — Mostly Can’ts.”
He noted that short-term home rentals have been going on forever, pointing to our love of renting homes at the beach, mountains and even during the International Home Furnishings Market in High Point. Airbnb rentals amounted to a $5 million profit in 2021.
The North Carolina General Assembly got into the discussion when the city of Asheville tried to regulate short-term rentals. Then the city of Wilmington adopted an ordinance requiring registration of short-term rentals and a lottery. The Court of Appeals case of Schroeder vs. the City of Wilmington sided against the city, referencing state laws prohibiting a registration requirement but also ruled the laws allow for general zoning and development standards for short-term details. The General Assembly laws have precedence over local government laws.
Terrell recommended and assisted in a recodification, or modernization, of Chapter 160 of the N.C. General Statutes into what is now Chapter 160D. One section refers to rental property. Local governments may not “require any owner or manager of rental property to obtain any permit or permission under Article 11 or Article 12 … to lease or rent residential real property or to register rental property with the local government.” A portion of 160D, however, does allow for registration for residential property in very limited circumstances based on prior violations. He admitted there are current bills before the General Assembly challenging Chapter 160D.
Councilmember Martha Wolfe appeared disheartened after Terrell’s report.
“I was hoping we could get some answers as to what we could do, not what we can’t do,” she said.
Town Attorney Beth Koonce noted some homeowners associations have short-term rental regulations or restrictive covenants. In her opinion, this is the best way to regulate the situation.
“I don’t see the government stepping in and doing anything,” Koonce said. Terrell agreed. He added that the state tax law doesn’t apply to renting.
“So what can we do,” asked Planning Board Chair Sarah Glanville.
“There’s not much room left for government to step in,” Terrell replied. “Most of the time you are looking at ‘can’ts,’ not ‘cans’ in legislation.”
The laws are still confusing and will certainly be scrutinized in the future.
So, in the end, the Town of Jamestown will do nothing to prohibit short-term rentals but staff will continue to keep abreast of the situation.
The Council and Planning Board will have more joint meetings in the coming months. This is one of the goals set out in the town’s Strategic Plan.
The joint Town Council and Planning Board meeting can be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
Background
In 2011, the Planning Board and Council approved an amendment to the Land Development Ordinance allowing bed and breakfast uses in the single-family zoning district.
In 2017, the Town learned a Havershire Drive resident in the Yorkshire subdivision used his former residence as a short-term rental. Neighbors complained that this was a business operating in a residential area, thereby breaking zoning regulations. Planning Board members discussed whether this was similar to renting a home for a few weeks a year for something like the Furniture Market in High Point.
“We can’t regulate who occupies a structure,” said Matthew Johnson, then planning director, at the October 2017 Planning Board meeting. He added that it’s difficult to enforce unless there is advertising for the property.
“It is a residential land use, except the people are being paid for the right to allow someone to be able to use their residence,” Johnson said. “So, the land use is not different. It’s not clear cut.”
Johnson added that this is different from a regular rental home, where people rent for longer periods of time. Current residents would be able to rent their homes for a long term. He also pointed out that High Point, where many homes are rented for the Furniture Market, has no such regulation.
Jamestown currently has an ordinance regarding bed and breakfast establishments found in Land Development Ordinance Article 10.1-9.
A bed-and-breakfast inn is described in the Land Development Ordinance as a private residence that offers sleeping accommodations to lodgers in eight or fewer rooms for rent, is the innkeeper’s (owner or operator) principal residence while renting rooms to lodgers, and serves breakfasts at no extra cost to its lodgers. For the purpose of this definition, a lodger means a person who rents a room in a bed-and-breakfast inn for fewer than seven consecutive days.
The owner did not reside at the property so the ordinance does not apply to the Havershire situation.
Discussion was tabled until May 2018.
At the May 2018 Planning Board meeting, Johnson advised tabling any discussion on short-term rentals until the North Carolina League of Municipalities makes a decision. He and then Town Manager Kenny Cole had spoken with the League but didn’t come away with an answer.
“The State [of North Carolina] is still wrestling with it. It doesn’t have a clear direction for us yet,” Johnson said at the time.
The League had just started developing a model ordinance that will have local options, but implementation is still several years out. He recommends the Board and Council table any discussion at the present and wait for the League’s decision.
