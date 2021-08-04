The Jamestown Town Council and Planning Board will hold a joint meeting on Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall.
The meeting will provide an opportunity for each group to work with the other and review some of the changes resulting from the new planning laws in N.C. General Statutes Chapter 160D.
They will also learn tips for effective meetings and other topics pertinent to both groups.
The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.