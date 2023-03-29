The Jamestown Town Council approved a Whistleblower Protection Policy at its March 21 meeting. According to the report by Finance Director Judy Gallman, “The policy prohibits discrimination or retaliatory action against an employee if the employee, in good faith, files, or threatens to file, a claim or complaint, initiates an investigation, testifies, or provides information to any person with respect to the Workers’ Compensation Act, the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act, and/or the Occupational Safety and Health Act.”
Gallman added that the federal government requires such a policy for ARP funding from Guilford County and other federal grant funds the Town may apply for in the future.
The item was part of the consent agenda, so there was no discussion on the subject.
With her voice breaking, Mayor Lynn Montgomery read a resolution honoring her friend and former Mayor Billy Ragsdale. Ragsdale passed away Feb. 28. Will Ragsdale, along with his wife Mary, accepted the resolution.
Jay McQuillan was honored for his service on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
In other business, the Council approved the adoption of four multi-year capital project ordinances:
• Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) project. Estimated cost for this project is approximately $430,000 with projected revenues of $430,400.
• Accessibility for Parks (AFP) project for an inclusive playground at Jamestown Park. Estimated costs are $580,000. Revenue funds from AFP and PARTF total $600,000.
• American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in Guilford County for sidewalks projects along East Main Street from Vickery Chapel Road to Millis Road, Ragsdale Road near West Main Street, Gannaway Street near East Main Street, West Main Street from Oakdale Road to Dillon Road. Expenses are estimated at $2,294,795, with ARPA funding available to cover the full amount.
• ARPA stormwater project for construction services to replace crucial stormwater infrastructure at Jamestown Park Golf Course. Estimated cost is $210,000, with ARPA funding available to cover the full amount.
Councilmember Martha Wolfe said all projects were much needed.
During his report, Town Manager Matthew Johnson introduced Jason Pegram, who will be joining the staff as assistant director of public services on April 10.
Johnson also said that Parks Superintendent Scott Coakley is working on new software for the department that will allow users to reserve amenities like picnic shelters, sports fields and clubhouse space. This option should be available by early May.
Additionally, the golf maintenance building, currently under construction, now has an estimated completion date of July of this year. The restrooms on the golf course have been demolished and replaced with temporary portable toilets in preparation of new restroom construction.
Renovations have begun to Town Hall.
The next Town Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 18 in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.
