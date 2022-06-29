The new budget for the upcoming fiscal year for the Town of Jamestown totals $18,157,299. It did not take the Town Council long to unanimously approve it on June 23.
The budget covers all Town operations, capital improvements, transfers and debt service. Once inter-fund transfers are subtracted, the final budget amounts to $16,204,659, or 53 percent more than the amended 2021-22 budget of $12,069,536.
“A large part of the increase is approximately $2.9 million that will be expended in FY 2022-23 for the Water/Sewer fund to pay for the Town’s portion of the Riverdale Pump Station Expansion project,” said Finance Director Judy Gallman in her budget message. “Other capital projects and purchases also contribute to the increase.”
The property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year will be $0.485 per $100 of valuation.
“At this current tax rate, the amount of ad valorem property tax revenues is estimated to be approximately $2,824,500, based on a collection rate of 99.82 percent.” Gallman noted that the total estimated value of property for taxation is $582,937,117.
Water rates will increase by approximately 3.17 percent due to a 3.5 percent increase in the rate from the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority and a 4 percent increase from the City of High Point. Jamestown purchases water from both entities.
Sewer rates will increase by approximately 7.59 percent, based on an increase in the rates the Town pays High Point for sewer treatment.
The largest category is capital outlay, which is approximately 37.2 percent of the total budget. It includes vehicles and equipment valued greater than $5,000 and improvements valued at greater than $20,000 and infrastructure valued at greater than $50,000. The 2022-23 budget includes a new sanitation truck for $220,000, bathrooms at Wrenn Miller Park and on the golf course for a total of $540,000, improvements to buildings, storm water, crosswalks, as well as other equipment.
Approximately $3 million is designated for the Town’s share of the Riverdale Pump Station expansion, which is considered as capital sewer improvements. Various capital expenditures are also accounted for in Capital Project Ordinance funds, which are multi-year funds that exist for the life of the projects, including sidewalk projects and a Recreational Maintenance Facility. The new facility is estimated to cost slightly over $1 million.
Total for the Water/Sewer fund is $58,486,405, compared to $5,492,205 in the 2021-22 adopted budget.
Personnel expenditures account for 21.3 percent of the total budget and include salaries, FICA, retirement, insurance, 401(k) and other miscellaneous benefits. There are 37 full-time positions. The budget includes a 3.75 percent cost of living increase and 0-3 percent merit increase.
Councilmember Martha Wolfe thanked the staff for their work on the budget and commented on all the meetings the Council had while working on the budget.
“It was a hard budget,” she said. “The last few years have been hard with so many unknowns. Funds kept changing on how they could be used.
“I feel confident in the budget that was presented tonight. I’m satisfied with it.”
Councilmember John Capes agreed, noting the recent property assessment where valuations increased.
“This was not something Jamestown thought it was a great idea to do. This happened at a larger level. The things we’ve been doing since have been downstream effects of it. It’s important to note that so there is some clarity to know what is happening in Jamestown proper. We have to react and respond to what’s happening around us.”
“I agree in several instances that lower taxes are better,” said Councilmember Lawrence Straughn. “We are faced with service increases, changes in things this town has done historically, and they’re going to cost more money.”
Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn noted other cities have been hard-hit and had to pull items from their budgets.
“We’ve been very consistent with saying what we need and getting the tax money for it,” she said. “Sometimes that has to be moved from year to year.”
“Jamestown keeps the standards high and we take care of what we’ve got. That’s what makes Jamestown ‘home’,” Straughn added.
The 2022-23 budget goes into effect July 1 of this year. A copy of the budget is included in the June 23, 2022, Council packet, located at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/my-government/meeting-minutes-and-schedules.
The budget discussion can be viewed around the two-minute mark at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
