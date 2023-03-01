In the fall of 2021, the Town of Jamestown was awarded $1,430,000 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Half of the payment was sent in July 2021 and the remainder the following July. The ARPA is a way to ease the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of Covid-19. Some of the uses include infrastructure, services and programs to contain and lessen the spread of Covid-19, capital investments in public facilities, broadband improvements and investments in housing and neighborhoods.
Municipalities have until 2024 to fully plan how they will use the funds but have until 2026 to spend them. There have been several revisions to the guidelines as to how the funds can be spent. This has delayed many municipalities from taking advantage of the windfall as of yet.
At its Feb. 21 meeting, the Jamestown Town Council learned of three contracts for their approval for projects using the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Agreement between Guilford County and Town of Jamestown.
The ARPA funds from the county will be used for the following projects in Jamestown:
• PARTF and Accessibility for Parks (AFP) project – $315,000. These funds will be used for the PARTF grant match and the AFP grant match. Funding will be used to improve Jamestown Park with two new shelters, a dog park for large and small dogs, relocating the sand volleyball area, developing a natural play area and trail, renovating the basketball court and sidewalks.
• Stormwater infrastructure project – $210,000. Funding will replace a crucial stormwater infrastructure feature at Jamestown Park Golf Course. The stormwater project will prevent failure of a small dam adjacent to a major water supply lake.
• Sidewalk projects – $2,294,795. The Town will construct almost a mile of sidewalks on the following streets and roads: East Main Street from Vickery Chapel Road to Millis Road (.52 miles), Ragsdale Road near West Main Street (0.14 miles) Gannaway Street near East Main Street (0.03 miles)andWest Main Street from Oakdale Road to Dillon Road (.15 miles).
Since the funds are on a reimbursable basis with the County, the Finance Department will present a budget amendment to address these reimbursed funds from Guilford County at the March Town Council Meeting.
Guilford County Commissioners planned to seek approval of these contracts at their Feb. 23 Board meeting. No further information was available.
