Jamestown’s Town Council held special called closed session meetings on Dec. 16 and 17 regarding the hiring of a new town manager.
“Yes, we are interviewing,” said Mayor Lynn Montgomery via email. She declined to offer additional information on the candidate selection process.
The Town Council has the responsibility of selecting the town manager. The meeting was “to consider the qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, conditions of appointment or conditions of initial employment of an individual public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee; or to hear or investigate a complaint, charge, or grievance by or against an individual public officer or employee under N.C.G.S. 143-318.11 (6),” according to a press release.
