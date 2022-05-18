In an unprecedented third meeting, the Jamestown Town Council met May 11 for a special meeting to discuss three items relating to the upcoming 2022-23 budget. Councilmember John Capes was not able to attend the meeting and such an absence was the reason for the third meeting.
“Not all Council members made all the meetings,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson. “This gives them plenty of opportunities for all to participate in the budget sessions.” Capes had attended at least one previous meeting.
Revenue-neutral tax rate
Finance Director Judy Gallman explained the revenue neutral rate.
“Revaluation is scheduled every five years now in Guilford County. This means this process will bring the property value up to market value, as determined by assessors,” Gallman said in an email clarifying her report. “Residential property values were higher after the revaluation by about 28 percent.
“If the tax rate stays the same as last year’s rate ($0.485 per $100 value) then, when applied to the higher valuation, means a higher tax amount. A revenue-neutral rate is required to be determined. This is the rate that would generate the same amount of tax revenue that there would have been if the revaluation had not been performed. The revenue-neutral rate was calculated to be $0.4687 per $100 value. The current recommended budget for fiscal year 2022-23 includes a tax rate of $0.485 per $100 value. Thus, the Town is proposing not to reduce the tax rate from the pre-revaluation rate of $0.485 per $100 value. Appeals of valuation can be made to Guilford County and there is potential for valuations to decrease if appeals are granted, which would mean less tax revenue for the Town.
“It is important to realize also that only real property is revalued in this process,” she added. “Personal property and motor vehicle values would remain the same — there is no revaluation for those items. Thus if the tax rate were lowered, there would be less tax revenue from these sources.”
What this means to local taxpayers is the current tax rate will not change.
CIP
Two items, the Main Street Corridor Study and Penny Road sidewalk, were taken out of the proposed 2022-23 Capital Improvement Program and added to the following year. In their place were added a Recreation Master Plan using Parks and Recreation Trust Fund expenditures and some inclusive playground structures and surface.
“We decided to wait [on the corridor study] until the bypass is finished,” said Town Planner Anna Hawryluk. She added that Main Street would no longer be designated as a trucking route, which would change the study results if done now.
The current completion date for the bypass is December 2023.
Also pushed out until the bypass completion is the aging West Main Street water line replacement, which has been in the CIP for several years. Construction on a new line will impact traffic and be inconvenient to motorists. Therefore, town staff decided to wait until some of the current traffic begins using the bypass.
Town Hall renovations include new office spaces in 2022-23 for needed staff. Johnson believes those renovations are more pressing than the Civic Center renovation.
However, Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn believes the Civic Center should be renovated before the rest of Town Hall. She noted the problems experienced in broadcasting meetings from the Civic Center. The audio and video cut out at times and some meetings cannot be broadcast due to lack of an available technician. New software could allow a technician to control the broadcast remotely.
The proposed total of CIP projects for 2022-23 is $2,215,875.
New budget
The budget for fiscal year 2022-23 includes several new hirings. Included is an assistant public services director, human resources personnel analyst, planning technician, public services project coordinator, and utility and business operations supervisor. Several of these positions come as a result of separating the work of a current employee who is planning to retire. Other positions are needed due expected growth of the town due to development.
Gallman noted she would present an amendment to the American Rescue Plan grant project funding at the May 17 Council meeting. This is necessary after she received more guidance from the U.S. Treasury regarding what items are considered allowable expenditures.
In the meeting packet, Gallman states, “The funds can be used for ‘General Government services,’ which is basically anything that is allowed by state law (thus any expenditures that a local government makes), such as for administration, planning services, public services such as streets and sanitation, fire and police protection, recreation services, etc.”
She will add a transfer of funds ARP into the upcoming budget.
The Town Council was expected to hold a public hearing at its May 17 meeting to consider the recommended budget and CIP for fiscal year 2022-23.
