Erin Wynia and Jordan Cansler of the North Carolina League of Municipalities updated the Town Council on the League’s responsibility to represent the Town’s views before the N.C. General Assembly, U.S. Congress and administrative rule-making authorities.
“Each year at the N.C. General Assembly, a number of bills are filed that would have major and often damaging effects on municipal authority,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson. “NCLM staff and members typically spend substantial time each session working to stop or lessen the effects of these legislative proposals, or others which have major impact on municipalities but do not fall under the subject matter areas approved as a part of NCLM’s Legislative Goals. Often, these pieces of legislation instead run contrary to the League’s Core Municipal Principles.”
Councilmember Martha Wolfe mentioned that the General Assembly is considering taking all zoning authority away from cities. She believes this would be dangerous to the municipalities. Wynia was aware of this and the League is looking into what it can do.
The subject of short-term rentals came up as well, with the City of Greensboro recently considering permit requirements for rental companies such as Airbnb. The Jamestown Council had discussed this several years ago but made no decisions. Wynia said this was part of the League’s agenda as well.
Capt. Yousef Sansour of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, District 3, gave the crime report for 2022. There were 943 total calls for service in Jamestown. Of these, 210 were citations and of the 225 reports, one was a breaking and entering, nine were assaults and six were for shoplifting.
“The numbers are low,” Sansour said. “It’s the nature of Jamestown. There was not a rash of crime.”
He added that the Sheriff’s Office is looking at what he called “hot spots” that have large numbers of crimes. Deputies are asking businesses to make certain their parking lots are lit at night and that businesses have alarms. They are also looking at how to lessen porch piracy. Wolfe questioned the effectiveness of the popular Ring doorbells and Sansour believes they are a deterrent. Deputies may ask homeowners for access to the camera footage if a crime has been committed in the neighborhood. He noted that they were recently able to trace the path of an elderly person who went missing by using Ring doorbell cameras footage.
Following Sansour, Chief Derek Carson of the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department gave his annual report. His report will be in the March 8 Jamestown News. The lease agreement between the Department and Town of Jamestown for 6007 West Gate City Blvd. is still under review. The Department is considering the location for a new fire station.
In other business, Wolfe presented a resolution to Sharen Apple, who retired the end of January as accounting manager/human resources with the Town after 16 years of service.
Several members of Mary Browning’s family attended to receive a resolution honoring the late historian, who passed away in January. Browning was an early member of the Historic Jamestown Society and wrote several books on the history of the town as well as worked with genealogy.
The Council unanimously approved awarding a contract for renovations at the Town Hall to DreamBuilt Construction, lnc., in the amount of $381,468. DreamBuilt Construction, Inc., was the lowest responsive responsible bidder.
Waugh Asphalt, Inc., was awarded the contract for $108,220 for paving of the driveway at the Public Services Facility. The road has always been rough on vehicles and requires frequent maintenance. Paving the surface should provide a durable surface that will be more accessible in all types of weather and it should reduce wear and tear on vehicles.
Council also unanimously approved awarding a contract to Republic Services for recycling processing. The Town will change to blue recycling toters the week of April 10. Full details about the recycling program, including a change in pickup dates, will be sent to residents and an article will also be in an upcoming Jamestown News. Further information is available at www.jamestowncando-nc.gov.
In his manager’s report, Johnson announced that bids for bathrooms at Wrenn Miller Park came in over budgeted amounts and the project has been put on hold and will be placed back into the 2023-24 budget.
The Council will hold special budget meetings at 9 a.m. March 23 and April 14 in the Civic Center. These will be the second and third such meetings this year. The public is invited to attend.
