Budget
The Council received the revised preliminary budget. The members had met the previous Friday to view the first preliminary version. Their suggestions were incorporated into the April 18 version.
“Within the last week or so, [Finance Director Judy Gallman] brought it to our attention that proposed expenses [or earlier budget estimates] would exceed expected revenues by nearly $1.5 million,” Johnson said, pointing out the cost of goods and services are increasing rapidly. He noted the Finance Department has worked diligently to prepare a balanced budget, despite challenges.
“[Staff members] went back to the table and went through the budget line by line and worked to remove, or better yet — to defer — costs/projects to reduce the disparity between revenues and expenditures.”
In the end, these deferments and position loses total nearly $1 million in expenses for 2023-24. The budget deficit is approximately $550,000.
“To balance the budget, staff are recommending a 10 cent tax increase, as one penny of tax equates to approximately $60,000,” Johnson said. “It will become necessary for us to increase the Fund Balance within a three-year window per our adopted policies.
Jamestown Park
In March, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee had its first look at an 85-page Golf Course Strategic Plan, prepared by National Golf Foundation Consulting, Inc. The company was hired to evaluate Jamestown Park Golf Course to see what improvements could be made to the nearly 50-year-old course. The group visited the course several times in 2022.
The overall decision — the course is lacking.
Town staff revised the plan after P&R looked at it, then Richard Singer, of NFG, presented the findings to the Town Council on April 18.
While NGF repeatedly stated in their report that municipal golf courses typically are not profitable, the company specifically looked at how to reduce costs and make the course more profitable, according to Johnson.
According to the report, the golf course and clubhouse are “in mostly good condition” but the “current physical condition and operating service profile of the facility are not consistent with success, and improvement in both areas is needed.” New capital investment and possible changes in key operational, maintenance and concession staff is suggested.
On the course, all bunkers need repair as well as many of the damaged cart paths. Even though new irrigation was installed in 2009, it is always in need of repair, including several areas of inadequate drainage. NGF believes the system can be upgraded or repaired to last much longer.
“The NGF found a golf course facility being operated as a public accommodation rather than a golf course business. As a result, the quality of maintenance, customer service and marketing/promotion of the facility all need considerable improvement.”
“In summary, it is clear the Town’s golf course can be more than what it is at present, but the Town will have to commit to a more ‘business-like’ approach to the operation, rather than the public park approach that appears to be in place at present.”
NGF’s timeline for completion of the basic needed capital projects for the course is over the next five years, at a cost of approximately $1 million. After the five years, improvement would turn to the clubhouse, including the clubhouse concession area, or grill.
Jamestown Park opened in 1974 with opening ceremonies held for the golf course in November 1975.
Since opening, the course has never had a full renovation. It was discussed in 2010 and plans were drawn up, but surveys indicated a lack of support for total renovation. The Town Council voted in August of that year to only replace the irrigation on the course. The irrigation work began in January of the following year.
Financial audit
John Frank, of FORVIS LLP, presented the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Frank said it was a clean audit. There were no material weaknesses or internal controls to report.
He noted as “of the close of the current fiscal year, the Town’s governmental funds reported an ending fund balance of $6,322,389, an increase of $873,936 in fund balance. Approximately 21.5 percent of this total amount, or $1,357,441, is nonspendable or restricted. Unassigned fund balance for the General Fund was $2,991,347, or 52.45 percent of total general fund expenditures for the fiscal year.
“The assets and deferred outflows of the Town of Jamestown exceeded liabilities and deferred inflows by $40,691,160 as of June 30, 2022. The Town’s net position increased by $2,236,991 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. However, a portion (58.4 percent) reflects the Town’s net investment in capital assets (e.g., land, buildings, machinery, and equipment).”
For the 15th consecutive year, the Finance Department, led by Gallman, received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence for Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.
Stormwater
With a stormwater audit scheduled for this year, the Town of Jamestown wanted the Town Council to have more information on how stormwater affects the environment as well as the town as a whole.
“As we have discussed in the past, the results of the audit may include financial commitments to address issues identified in the audit,” said Town Manager Matthew Johnson. “The town has several capital projects that will require financial support to complete and ongoing inspections and education components are putting pressure on the general fund to maintain.
“As has been discussed over the past several years, staff are recommending the implementation of a stormwater utility [fee] to assist in funding the mandates from Federal and State organizations.” The fee is a requirement of the state.
Danica Heflin, Environmental Programs Coordinator, at Piedmont Triad Regional Council and director of Stormwater SMART presented information to the Council at its April 18 meeting on the regulatory requirements that the Town is required to meet and how a stormwater utility may assist the Town in meeting its obligations. Heflin’s presentation will be featured in a future issue of the Jamestown News.
Other business
• A budget amendment was approved to hire a new deputy finance director to replace Faith Wilson, who will be assuming finance director duties upon the upcoming retirement of Judy Gallman.
• Jayne Payne was reappointed as the town’s representative to the Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission.
• Music in the Park returns May 5 with Dante’s Roadhouse. Weathervane Winery and Four Seasons Brewing will also be on hand. Food trucks include Marty’s BBQ, Fresh Catch Seafood, Giannos Wood Fired Pizza, Gunny Smith’s Hot Dogs, Giannos Gelato, and Duck Donuts.
• Solid waste collection in carts has been well-received.
• Following the regular session, the Council went into closed session for approximately 15 minutes to discuss matters related to attorney-client privilege for 301 Lee St. No business was conducted after the regular session resumed.
