The agenda for the June 23 Town Council meeting was so full that it ran two pages. A large part of the time was taken up with the public hearings regarding possible development at the property along Guilford College and Mackay roads and the 2022-23 budget. (See Council passes 2022-23 budget)
ADA compliance
A vote on the 641-page document outlining how the Town handles residents and visitors with disabilities was continued by the Council until the July 19 meeting due to councilmember concerns. ADA compliance is required by the Department of Justice.
Ted Kallam, director of transportation at Withers Ravenel, a civil and environmental engineering firm, led the presentation. His company identified physical obstacles and suggested ways to correct these obstacles.
All areas of the town were surveyed including interior and exterior areas using the “ADA Checklist for Existing Facilities”. Kallam noted problem areas that are barriers such as sidewalks, curb ramps, signage, pedestrian signals, accessible parking and crosswalks, among others. Things that are rarely considered by many would be location of paper towel dispensers and hand dryers in restrooms, missing grab bars, how doors swing, maneuverable spaces.
Some areas, like the Jamestown Public Library do not have to be ADA compliant because it is a historic building.
Marketing video
Tigermoth Creative unveiled a new two-minute marketing video and graphics program promoting the tagline, “Where history and possibility meet.”
After some discussion, the Council voted 3-1 to accept the marketing plan. Councilmember Martha Wolfe was the abstaining vote, believing the graphics needed more work.
Plan and Policy updates
The Strategic Plan is designed to be a guide of the Town’s mission over several years, offering goals and outcomes to be carried out. Many of the items in the original plan from March 2021 either have been completed are have seen considerable progress. One of the goals is to update the plan on a regular basis, noting the progress. The Council unanimously adopted the June 2022 update to the plan.
The Clubhouse Use Policy update includes rate changes to be consistent with rates for cleaning vendors, event host wages and security detail wages. In addition, the policy makes it clearer what types of activities are permitted and prohibited, policies for refunds of deposits, and limits of liability insurance required. With a few changes noted, the policy was unanimously approved.
Offer to purchase property
The Town received an offer from George Ragsdale to purchase property located at 304 R1 E. Main St. (parcel# 160253) for $15,200. This property is a one-half acre landlocked section owned by the Town of Jamestown behind the businesses in the 100-200 blocks of East Main Street. It abuts Ragsdale’s farm on East Main Street and would be used as a buffer. The bid is twice the tax rate.
If the Town opted to sell the property, it would be required to advertise for an upset bid and if there were to be an upset bid, the process would have to be repeated until no upset bid is offered.
After some discussion, the Council unanimously voted not to sell the property. It contains a waterline and power line.
Special event
The Council unanimously approved a special event request for a 5K/dog walk/1 mile fun run to benefit Earlier Breast Cancer Tests. This event will be held Sept. 16 on several streets in town as well as Wrenn Miller Park.
Committee reports
Councilmember Wolfe said Wright Archer, NCDOT Division 7 engineer, has surveyed areas of East Fork Road near the golf course and traffic signage and barriers are acceptable. A guardrail is not necessary. He did suggest some pavement markings and several signs to reduce speed would be helpful.
Councilmember John Capes spoke about how the Oakdale mill and village needs renovation because they are “going to seed fast.” Preservation North Carolina has offered to help more than once but the out-of-state owners are not receptive. The Town may need to look into housing violations in that area.
Following the nearly three-hour regular session, the Council went into a one-hour closed session to discuss matters related to attorney-client privilege for 2216 Guilford College Road and a personnel matter. No business was conducted when the regular session resumed.
The entire Town Council meeting, including the marketing video, can be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
